Toyota bZ4X, rival to Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, launched with 559-km range

Toyota bZ4X is the first all-electric SUV from the Japanese carmaker. It has been launched in Toyota's home market and in the US.

Toyota has launched its first all-electric SUV bZ4X for the US and Japan markets. The 2022 bZ4X electric SUV, which will rival the likes of Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, will be manufactured at the carmaker's facility in Japan. The electric SUV is based on the Japanese carmaker's e-TNGA platform. Toyota expects to sell 5,000 bZ4X SUVs during the first year of launch.

The bZ4X SUV appears slightly longer than the popular RAV4 SUV. It has a 15 cm longer wheelbase and 5 mm more width. Toyota claims that the bZ4X electric SUV offers the largest leg room in the mid-sized SUV segment. The bZ4X electric SUV appears futuristic with its new-age design language. Toyota will offer the electric SUV with both Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and All-Wheel Drive (AWD) systems.

The interior of the bZ4X also reflects premium feel. To reduce road noise seeping into the cabin, Toyota has increased the thickness of the windshield. The centre console gets wireless charging for smartphones, USB C and A ports among others besides a large 12.3-inch multimedia system. There is also a built-in 4G modem to help connect up to five devices on the go. Toyota has also added nine-speaker JBL speaker system, paired with an eight-channel 800W amplifier and a nine-inch subwoofer.

For the first time, Toyota owners will have access to a digital key that can be transferred to friends and family on a smartphone so that they can use the car in the absence of the owner.

The bZ4X electric SUV is capable of producing 201 hp of power in the FWD variant, while the output of the AWD version can go up to 214 hp. The electric SUV can go from 0-100 kmph in about seven seconds with FWD variant while the AWD variant will clock the same sprint in around 6.5 seconds.

The FWD model has an EPA-estimated range rating of up to 559 kms in Japan while the AWD model has a range of up to 540 kms on a single charge. Toyota offers bZ4X with multiple charging options. These include 120V and 240V chargers as well as DC fast-chargers. All bZ4X models are equipped with a socket which allows both home and public charging. The 6.6 kW charger allows the bZ4X to charge from low to full in about 9 hours with a Level 2 charger either at home or at a public charger.

First Published Date: