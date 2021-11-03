Toyota bZ4X: All you need to know about Toyota's first all-electric SUV

Toyota has revealed the production-ready version of its first fully electric vehicle, the bZ4X. The all-electric SUV comes following an almost similar design philosophy as its concept version that was showcased to the world earlier this year in April.

The upcoming bZ4X is going to play an important role in the Japanese auto manufacturer's zero-emission vehicle strategy. The bZ nomenclature stands for Beyond Zero, specifically meant for the zero-emission Toyota cars.

Toyota aims to launch seven cars under the bZ branding by 2025. This comes as part of the automaker's target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The upcoming Toyota bZ4X comes with an eye-catching design and a host of features.

Here are some key facts about the Toyota bZ4X all-electric SUV.