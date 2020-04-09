Tata has been developing the HBX micro-SUV from quite sometime now. The vehicle was also showcased as a near-production concept at the Auto Expo this year. Tata plans to launch it in the second half of 2020 and it will be a threat to the likes of the Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100.

The Tata HBX will be a strong contender in its segment thanks to its funky exterior looks and a long list of features that it promises.

Here are its top 5 segment leading features which are currently not found in any of its competition offerings.

Dash-top touchscreen infotainment system:

As per the concept images, the Tata HBX will most likely receive a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which will be mounted over the top of the dashboard. This will allow for an easy view, hence less distraction. Also, such set-up isn't available in any of its competitors yet.

Semi-digital instrument cluster:

The Tata HBX will benefit from a semi-digital instrument cluster. Though not confirmed, but it might share the same unit as seen on the Altroz premium hatchback. If that's the case, it will be a 7.0-inch colour display featuring a virtual tachometer along with a driver information screen and an analogue speedometer.

Tata HBX Concept Interior dashboard

Split headlamps:

The concept displayed at the Auto Expo 2020 hinted that the Tata HBX will in-fact receive split headlamp setup which is quite a premium feature for a vehicle of its size. 'Split headlamps' is a design trend in the SUV segment and after the Harrier and the Gravitas, the HBX will be Tata's next product to feature split headlamps.

Cruise Control:

The Tata HBX will feature Cruise Control unlike any of its segment rivals. This will certainly raise the overall equipment level standard of the vehicle.

Harman Sound System:

Besides everything above, the Tata HBX will also boast the best-in-class audio system from Harman. The system could use four speakers and four/two tweeters.



































