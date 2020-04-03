2020 Tata Nexon XZ+(S), XZA+(S) trims launched: All details inside

Tata Motors has introduced new XZ+(S) and XZA+(S) trims in the 2020 Nexon's line-up.

The XZ+(S) prices start from ₹10.10 lakh* for the petrol-manual variant and extend up to ₹11.60 lakh for the diesel-manual variant. In the automatic grade, the XZA+(S) is priced at ₹10.70 lakh* (petrol) and ₹12.20 lakh* (diesel).

Originally, the Tata Nexon featured electric sunroof only in the top-of-the-line XZ+ (O) and XZA+ (O) trims. But now its been given to the newly launched XZ+(S) and XZA+(S) trims as well.

(Also Read: Automakers see massive drop in sales in March due to lockdown, BS 6 transition)

The XZ+(S) been placed between the XZ+ and XZ+ (O) trims. Similarly, the XZA+ (S) trim has been slotted between the XZA+ and XZA+ (O) trims.

Apart from an electric sunroof, the newly introduced trims also get a slew of additions over the XZ+ and XZA+. Speaking of which, features like the automatic headlamps, leather-wrapped steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers, leather-wrapped gear knob, cruise control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and Xpress Cool are part of the new trims.

On the other hand, the Tata's connected-car technology, still remains exclusive to the top-spec XZ(O) trims.

Its engine options include a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel powertrain. A 6-speed manual or AMT are the gearbox options.

The availability of the electric sunroof is definitely a welcoming addition since this feature is quite famous among Indian car buyers. And with its availability in the lower variants, the Nexon is expected to attract more customers.

The 2020 Tata Nexon facelift is a popular rival against the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift, Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra XUV300.

New Tata Nexon XZ+ (S) Prices*

XZ+ (S) petrol - ₹10,10,000

XZ+ (S) Dual Tone petrol - ₹10,30,000

XZ+ (S) diesel - ₹11,60,000

XZ+ (S) Dual Tone diesel - ₹11,80,000

New Tata Nexon XZA+ (S) Prices*

XZA+ (S) petrol - ₹10,70,000

XZA+ (S) Dual Tone petrol - ₹10,90,000

XZA+ (S) diesel - ₹12,20,000

XZA+ (S) Dual Tone diesel - ₹12,40,000

*ex-showroom, India