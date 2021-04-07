Top 10 small SUVs sold in India: Brezza holds pole position, Nexon beats Sonet3 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2021, 09:47 AM IST
- Two new entrants - Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger also feature on the list.
The sub-compact SUV segment in India is increasingly getting more competitive with newer entrants, giving more choice to customers with host of features and attractive pricing. After Renault Kiger's entry into the segment as the most affordable small SUV in India, things have become a bit more interesting.
Here is the list of top 10 sub-compact SUVs sold in India in March, 2021.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza continues to hold pole position in the race to be the most popular sub-compact SUV in India. Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest car manufacturer, has sold a total of 11,274 units of Brezza in March, which is 104% higher than the 5,513 units it could sell in March last year. Brezza also features as one of the top 10 selling cars in India quite regularly.
In the second position is Hyundai's Brezza rival Venue SUV. Hyundai's sub-compact SUV Venue has been at this position for a long time. The Korean carmaker has sold a total of 10,722 units in the month of March, which is 75% higher than March last year when the company had sold a total of 6,127 units.
At number three is Tata Nexon, which has climbed its way up the list by beating one of the most popular offering in the segment - the Kia Sonet SUV. Tata Nexon SUV is considered as the safest SUV in the country after it received a full 5 star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. Sales of this SUV have suddenly picked up speed, making it the third most sold SUV in the country. The company has sold a total of 8,683 units in the month of March, which is 228% higher than the month of March last year.
However, at number four on the list, Kia Motors' Sonet SUV has not done too bad either. It fell short of Tata Nexon by just a few units. Kia Motors launched its compact SUV Sonet in the market last year. In a very short time, this SUV has become very popular among the customers. Offered with both petrol and diesel engines, Sonet returned with a sales figure of 8,498 units last month.
The top five on the list is completed by Ford's popular sub-compact SUV EcoSport. The company sold a total of 5,487 units of this SUV last month against just 2,197 units it could sell in March last year. This SUV is available in the market with both petrol and diesel engines.
The latest entrant in the segment, Renault Kiger SUV, has already made an impact with its aggressive pricing. In fact, the Kiger SUV fell just short of making it to the top five on the list in March. Renault sold 3,839 units of Kiger in March, its first full month of sales since its launch on February 15 this year.
Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV, which is based on Maruti's Vitara Brezza, maintains its position as one of the more stable offerings in the segment by sticking to its number seven position. Toyota sold 3,162 units of Urban Cruiser SUV in March.
After initial interest since its launch last year, Nissan Magnite's popularity seems to be on a decline. Launched as the most affordable sub-compact SUV in India, Magnite had gathered good momentum in the first few months. However, it has now dropped to eighth spot on the list with less than 3,000 units sold in March.
Mahindra's XUV300, which is also considered one of the safest cars in India, thanks to its ranking at the Global NCAP crash tests, has shown signs of decline in popularity. Mahindra sold 2,587 units in March and was down by nearly 20 per cent since February last year, during pre-Covid days.
Honda's WRV completes the list of top 10 sub-compact SUVs sold in India last month. Honda sold only 978 units of WRV SUV last month, down from 1,004 the carmaker could sell in February, 2020.
