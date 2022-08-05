HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Too Long A Wait For Xuv700? Switched To Scorpio N? Mahindra Says All Good

Too long a wait for XUV700? Switched to Scorpio-N? Mahindra says all good

Mahindra XUV700 has a wait period of up to two years while Scorpio-N has opened its innings on a formidable note as well.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 05 Aug 2022, 14:50 PM
Mahindra Scorpio-N and XUV700 share a lot of similarities in terms of features and specs. Both are priced in nearly similar range. 
Mahindra Scorpio-N and XUV700 share a lot of similarities in terms of features and specs. Both are priced in nearly similar range. 
Mahindra Scorpio-N and XUV700 share a lot of similarities in terms of features and specs. Both are priced in nearly similar range. 
Mahindra Scorpio-N and XUV700 share a lot of similarities in terms of features and specs. Both are priced in nearly similar range. 

Mahindra has been on an SUV onslaught in the Indian car market with the likes of Thar, XUV700, Bolero Neo and now the Scorpio-N faring remarkably well. Waiting period for most of these vehicles now stretch from anywhere between a few months to as long as two years in the case of XUV700. While there are many who are also complaining about the prolonged waiting period, Mahindra believes that a large number of those who have made a reservation are keeping the orders and that while both the XUV700 and Scorpio-N are targeted towards different customers, any switch from one to another continues to bode well for the company at large.

(Also read: Mahindra buoyed by SUV sales, Scorpio-N gets max traction in urban centers)

The XUV700 at present has a waiting period of anywhere between 22 and 24 months. The Scorpio-N has been sold out entirely with one lakh reservations made and the first 25,000 expected to be delivered only by end of December this year. Mahindra admits it isn't an ideal situation to have customers waiting for months at end, the value proposition of these models are proving their worth. “It is surely not ideal to have customers wait for long for their Mahindra models but at present, we are trying to up production capacities. Production for XUV700 is near max and is being upped for Scorpio-N," said Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, M&M Ltd. Asked if there is a chance that those who have booked an XUV700 may now switch to Scorpio-N, Jejurikar said it would only go on to show the strength of Mahindra models. “Both XUV700 and Scorpio-N are for distinct set of buyers. But if someone chooses to switch from XUV700 booking to Scorpio-N, it is also good because that's the strength of the Mahindra models."

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-n
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹11.99 - 19.49 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹11.99 - 18.83 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
 
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹7.34 - 9.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

As of August 1, Mahindra has 79,000 open bookings and gets an average of 10,300 bookings per month for XUV700. Thar, another popular model, has 25,000 open bookings and gets an average of 5,000 bookings each month. While Thar is being manufactured at the company plant in Nashik, both XUV700 and Scorpio-N will roll out of lines inside the Chakan facility near Pune. With more than 1.40 lakh open bookings for all models barring Scorpio-N - so that is XUV300, XUV700, Thar, Bolero, Bolero Neo and Scorpio - Mahindra has its hands absolutely full.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
First Published Date: 05 Aug 2022, 14:49 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra XUV700 XUV700 Mahindra Scorpio-N Scorpio-N
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Trending this Week

Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV) has announced that the trial run for India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur will start from September 9, 2022. (File photo)
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

F1: Oscar Piastri to move to McLaren in 2023, replace Daniel Ricciardo
F1: Oscar Piastri to move to McLaren in 2023, replace Daniel Ricciardo
Triumph launches 2023 Bonneville T120 Black Edition at Rs. 11.39 lakhs
Triumph launches 2023 Bonneville T120 Black Edition at Rs. 11.39 lakhs
Too long a wait for XUV700? Switched to Scorpio-N? Mahindra says all good
Too long a wait for XUV700? Switched to Scorpio-N? Mahindra says all good
Mahindra buoyed by SUV sales, Scorpio-N gets max traction in urban centers
Mahindra buoyed by SUV sales, Scorpio-N gets max traction in urban centers
Setting up EV charging stations at petrol and CNG pumps in Delhi to get cheaper
Setting up EV charging stations at petrol and CNG pumps in Delhi to get cheaper

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city