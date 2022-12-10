Tiago to Safari: All Tata cars available on discount this month

Tata Motors has announced discounts on its models as part of its year-end scheme for December. The carmaker is offering discounts of up to ₹65,000 on select models till the end of the year. The discount scheme for the month is available on SUVs like Harrier and Safari as well as small cars like Tiago and Altroz besides others. However, Tata has kept its two best-selling models Nexon or Punch out of the list of beneficiaries this month. It also has not included any of its electric cars in this scheme yet.

Tata Safari

Tata Motors' flagship three-row SUV Safari comes with the biggest discount package that goes up to ₹65,000. The benefits include cash discount of up to ₹30,000, exchange bonus worth up to ₹30,000 as well as corporate discount of up to ₹5,000.

Tata Harrier

Tata's flagship five-seater SUV Harrier gets similar discounts like the Safari. Benefits of up to ₹65,000 is on offer on the five-seater SUV that rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The breakup of the benefits is also similar to Safari with cash discount of ₹30,000, exchange bonus of ₹30,000 and corporate discount of ₹5,000.

Tata Tigor

Tata's only sedan in the lineup comes with a discount of up to ₹38,000. This includes cash benefits worth ₹20,000, exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000 and corporate discount worth ₹3,000.

Tata Tiago

Tata's smallest hatchback Tiago also comes with an overall discount of ₹38,000. This includes cash benefit worth up to ₹20,000, exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000, and corporate discount worth ₹3,000.

Tata Nexon

While there is no separate discount offer on Tata's best-selling model, Nexon SUV can be availed with a corporate discount of up to ₹5,000.

First Published Date: