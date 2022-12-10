HT Auto
Tiago to Safari: All Tata cars available on discount this month

Tata Motors has announced discounts on its models as part of its year-end scheme for December. The carmaker is offering discounts of up to 65,000 on select models till the end of the year. The discount scheme for the month is available on SUVs like Harrier and Safari as well as small cars like Tiago and Altroz besides others. However, Tata has kept its two best-selling models Nexon or Punch out of the list of beneficiaries this month. It also has not included any of its electric cars in this scheme yet.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Dec 2022, 17:06 PM
Tata Safari

Tata Motors' flagship three-row SUV Safari comes with the biggest discount package that goes up to 65,000. The benefits include cash discount of up to 30,000, exchange bonus worth up to 30,000 as well as corporate discount of up to 5,000.

Tata Harrier

Tata's flagship five-seater SUV Harrier gets similar discounts like the Safari. Benefits of up to 65,000 is on offer on the five-seater SUV that rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The breakup of the benefits is also similar to Safari with cash discount of 30,000, exchange bonus of 30,000 and corporate discount of 5,000.

Tata Tigor

Tata's only sedan in the lineup comes with a discount of up to 38,000. This includes cash benefits worth 20,000, exchange bonus of up to 15,000 and corporate discount worth 3,000.

Tata Tiago

Tata's smallest hatchback Tiago also comes with an overall discount of 38,000. This includes cash benefit worth up to 20,000, exchange bonus of up to 15,000, and corporate discount worth 3,000.

Tata Nexon

While there is no separate discount offer on Tata's best-selling model, Nexon SUV can be availed with a corporate discount of up to 5,000.

