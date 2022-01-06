This two-seater Cadillac concept is more a wellness spa than car

Car manufacturers are consistently pushing the boundaries of what future vehicles would look like, be capable of on the move and perhaps most important is what these would offer to occupants inside. With the degree and levels of refinement, luxury and technology being updated with furious pace, General Motors at CES 2022 has unveiled a Cadillac concept car called InnerSpace that seeks to prioritize a calm ambiance above all else.

Much like its name itself suggests, Cadillac InnerSpace concept vehicle is all about opulence but with a ‘soothing’ over and undertone. The two-seater vehicle is meant to be an exclusive space for those inside, providing a whole lot of space and comfort.

Cadillac InnerSpace concept seeks to offer a personalized touch and tailor-made experience to occupants.

Most of the high-end tech functions inside the Cadillac InnerSpace is controlled by Artificial Intelligence (AI). This includes contorls for a panoramic LED display that is the central base for entertainment while being equipped with augmented reality functionality too. If watching a movie or playing games is your idea of unwinding, the InnerSpace acts as a mobile hub for these too.

The roof of the Cadillac InnerSpace opes along with the doors to provide an unimpeded view of the outside world, when required.

But can you really watch a movie or play video games in a moving vehicle? The Cadillac InnerSpace concept has been engineered to be capable of autonomous driving. The low-slung profile of the vehicle lends it a sports car-like appearance from the outside and because it is packed with the latest Ultium battery modules, expect a high degree of performance and per-charge range as well.

The tyres on the Cadillac InnerSpace have been developed by Goodyear and feature SoundComfort technology to help mitigate soundwave resonance within the tyre,

The seats inside the InnerSpace are more like luxury couches, complete with cushions, pillows and what appears to be a blanket. All of these have a dedicated storage space inside. Even the tyres - developed by Goodyear - seek to offer a more comfortable ride experience by mitigating soundwave resonance.

Much like most concepts, the Cadillac InnerSpace may only be a glimpse at what mobility in the future may look like for passengers and it is quite unlikely that it would ever hit production lines. But even if it is able to inspire upcoming model designs, it could have made a solid case for itself. “Electrification and autonomous driving will fundamentally change the role of vehicles and the experiences customers have with them," says Bryan Nesbitt, GM Executive Director, Global Advanced Design and Global Architecture Studio. "We’re exploring where that will go with these innovative concepts, envisioning mobility as an ally of wellness, giving customers the ultimate luxury, more personal time rather than taking it."