In pics: Cadillac InnerSpace concept is your sanctuary of luxurious calm

5 Photos . Updated: 06 Jan 2022, 09:50 AM IST HT Auto Desk
General Motors has showcased its Cadillac InnerSpace concept vehicle that puts the focus on what you do with your time when on the move.
Cadillac InnerSpace concept seeks to offer a personalized touch and tailor-made experience to occupants. The two-seater car prioritizes space, comfort and opulence over all else.
The doors of the Cadillac InnerSpace open wide for an unhindered view of the outside world.
Along with the doors, the roof of the concept vehicle also opens completely to allow for an interplay of elemenets.
The tyres on the Cadillac InnerSpace have been developed by Goodyear and feature SoundComfort technology to help mitigate soundwave resonance within the tyre,
