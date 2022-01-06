In pics: Cadillac InnerSpace concept is your sanctuary of luxurious calm 5 Photos . Updated: 06 Jan 2022, 09:50 AM IST HT Auto Desk 1/5General Motors has showcased its Cadillac InnerSpace concept vehicle that puts the focus on what you do with your time when on the move. 2/5Cadillac InnerSpace concept seeks to offer a personalized touch and tailor-made experience to occupants. The two-seater car prioritizes space, comfort and opulence over all else. 3/5The doors of the Cadillac InnerSpace open wide for an unhindered view of the outside world. 4/5Along with the doors, the roof of the concept vehicle also opens completely to allow for an interplay of elemenets. 5/5The tyres on the Cadillac InnerSpace have been developed by Goodyear and feature SoundComfort technology to help mitigate soundwave resonance within the tyre,