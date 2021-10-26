This Tesla R&D centre to play a key role in developing $25,000 electric car

Tesla’s Chinese subsidiary on Monday has announced that the new R&D centre and data centre are located at the same location that hosts the US electric car brand’s Gigafactory in Shanghai. Tesla currently manufactures e-cars such as Model 3 compact sedan and Model Y crossover at this facility.

This new R&D centre is Tesla’s first outside the US. The Shanghai-based Tesla R&D centre will employ engineers for software, electronics, materials and charging system, said the EV manufacturer in an official statement on its social platforms.

The new Shanghai data centre will store the auto manufacturer’s operation data locally in order to comply with the Chinese government’s new draft rule, which requires the companies to store important industry-related data locally in China.

“In the future, Tesla’s Shanghai R&D and Innovation Center will carry out more original development work around complete vehicles, charging equipment, and energy products, and develop into a comprehensive R&D center on the same scale as the US R&D center," Tesla China has said in the official statement. Tesla has also teased the Tesla Bot humanoid at the end of the video.