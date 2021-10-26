Muscle cars or any sportscar is not easy to drive. With a not so skilled driver behind the wheel, a high-performance car, the situation can become dangerous within a moment. In one such incident recorded in dashcam footage, a Ford Mustang is seen slamming into a convenience store in the US. The footage shows that a fourth-generation Ford Mustang travelling through an intersection near the store. When the car comes into view, it is sliding dangerously to the left and moving uncontrollably across opposing lanes of traffic, hopping over a curb, jumping through a bush before slamming into the store. Clearly, the driver was not able to control the Mustang. The footage also shows that right after a crash, witnesses ran to the scene. Another video footage from inside the store shows that a police officer checking if the driver of the Ford Mustang is hurt.The Ford Mustang reportedly slammed into the rear storage of the convenience store, not through the front main door. Hence, the store owner wasn't injured by the impact, but some of the inventory of the store were severely damaged due to impact.It is not clear what exactly caused the driver of the Ford Mustang to lose control. One of the possibilities could be that the driver slammed the throttle hard while passing through the intersection. This could have resulted in the car's rear tyre spinning up and swarving to the left.Another possibility could the driver suffered from some kind of medical issue and unintentionally tugged the steering wheel to the left. No matter what resulted in the accident, no other motorists or bystanders were injured due to the mishap. The driver too might have escaped unhurt, as the social post indicates.