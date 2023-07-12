HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News This One Off Ferrari Kc23 Track Car Is A Performance Marvel With A Unique Design

This one-off Ferrari KC23 track car is a performance marvel with a unique design

Soon after unveiling a special edition SF90 XX, Italian automaker Ferrari has introduced another one-off unique edition - KC23. This non-competition track car without a license plate is based on the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo, while it borrows its styling cues from the Vision Gran Turismo and 499P. The supercar has been developed over a course of more than three years but it remains a track-only car.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Jul 2023, 14:15 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The rear of the Ferrari KC23 features a huge rear wing which can be optionally removed.
The rear of the Ferrari KC23 features a huge rear wing which can be optionally removed.

The track car comes in a unique Golden Mercury livery and is equipped with butterfly doors. Its body colour features an aluminum-like finish thanks to liquid metal embedded into the four-layer paintwork. The Ferrari KC23 features a giant rear wing that can even be removed to give the rear a smoother look. With moving body panels to open the air intakes, the supercar has achieved active aero.

Also Read : Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and Spider unveiled, are first road-legal XX cars

The supercar is modern in every way and substitutes the conventional rear mirrors with side cameras for better visibility and also to improve airflow. It rides on 18-inch wheels with slick tyres, while there's also an option of 21-inch front and 22-inch rear alloys.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Ferrari Purosanguesuv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari Purosanguesuv
₹3 - 3.35 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Ferrari 812 (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari 812
₹5.2 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ferrari Roma (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Roma
₹3.76 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ferrari Portofino Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari Portofino Facelift
₹3.8 - 3.9 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Ferrari F8 Tributo (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari F8 Tributo
₹4.02 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ferrari Portofino (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Portofino
₹3.5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The interior of the Ferrari KC23 retains the two bucket seats configuration with a variety of switches carried over from the 488 GT3 Evo. There's also a full roll cage and a race-spec steering wheel with 16 controls.

It is unclear if the one-off model also borrows the twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 engine from the donor model. The unit on the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo launched for the 2020 season, produces 600 hp of power at 7,000 rpm and 700 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm.

The exclusive Ferrari track-only supercar will be put on display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023, which will take place between July 13 and 16 in England.

First Published Date: 12 Jul 2023, 14:15 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 265 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VROKLA Leak Proof Spray Leakage Repair Waterproof Spray for Leakage Roof Waterproof Sealant Spray Rubber Paint for Waterproofing Spray Water Leakage Spray Waterproof Leak Filler Spray (Black, 450ml)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.