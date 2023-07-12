This one-off Ferrari KC23 track car is a performance marvel with a unique design

Soon after unveiling a special edition SF90 XX, Italian automaker Ferrari has introduced another one-off unique edition - KC23. This non-competition track car without a license plate is based on the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo, while it borrows its styling cues from the Vision Gran Turismo and 499P. The supercar has been developed over a course of more than three years but it remains a track-only car.

The track car comes in a unique Golden Mercury livery and is equipped with butterfly doors. Its body colour features an aluminum-like finish thanks to liquid metal embedded into the four-layer paintwork. The Ferrari KC23 features a giant rear wing that can even be removed to give the rear a smoother look. With moving body panels to open the air intakes, the supercar has achieved active aero.

The supercar is modern in every way and substitutes the conventional rear mirrors with side cameras for better visibility and also to improve airflow. It rides on 18-inch wheels with slick tyres, while there's also an option of 21-inch front and 22-inch rear alloys.

The interior of the Ferrari KC23 retains the two bucket seats configuration with a variety of switches carried over from the 488 GT3 Evo. There's also a full roll cage and a race-spec steering wheel with 16 controls.

It is unclear if the one-off model also borrows the twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 engine from the donor model. The unit on the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo launched for the 2020 season, produces 600 hp of power at 7,000 rpm and 700 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm.

The exclusive Ferrari track-only supercar will be put on display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023, which will take place between July 13 and 16 in England.

