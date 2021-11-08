This Jaguar E-Pace wears a special Baracuta upholstery

British luxury car major Jaguar has joined hands with clothing company Baracuta for a special E-Pace SUV. The special collaboration is aimed at celebrating British design and setting new trends, claims the automaker. The two companies together have created what they are touting as ‘The Next Classic guide’.

They claim this is aimed to guide the future classic designs.

To celebrate the collaboration, Jaguar has developed a special edition of the E-Pace SUV, which comes in a P300e plug-in hybrid guise. The E-Pace gets a special colour theme dubbed Neutro. It features the same tartan pattern Baracuta uses in their G9 jacket liners on the door trims, trunk floor and contrast roof.

Besides these distinctive design elements, the special E-Pace also comes with a Baracuta logo on the rear quarter window, embossed on the headrests and projected from the puddle lamps as well.

This special edition Jaguar E-Pace is out on a tour across the UK and Europe along with some influencers. The road trip has already commenced in London and will end at Milan Fashion Week in 2022. Before that, The special edition Jaguar E-Pace SUV will visit the countries such as France, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Austria and the Czech Republic.

Speaking about the collaboration between Jaguar and Baracuta, the former's designer Anna Albell said that design is at the very core of both the brands. “Both have created design classics that have stood the test of time and remained relevant in the face of ever-changing tastes and cultural trends," Albell further said.

Jaguar E-Pace comes offering a driv9ing range of up to 68 km in pure electric mode. For long journeys, the E-Pace gets a petrol engine as well. The SUV is capable of charging 0-80 per cent in just 30 minutes using fast charging technology.