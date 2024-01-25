This is the fastest Maruti to cross 1 lakh sales. Achieves milestone in 145 days

Maruti Suzuki Fronx has become the fastest SUV for the carmaker to cross the one lakh sales milestone. The sub-compact SUV achieved this within 10 months of its launch. Earlier the record was held by the Grand Vitara, which clocked one lakh sales in 12 months from its launch in September 2022.

But is the Fronx, the fastest Maruti to cross the one lakh sales mark? The answer to this would be no. The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift remains the fastest vehicle from the carmaker to cross the one lakh sales mark. The hatchback crossed the milestone in just 145 days. With this, Maruti claims the Swift to be the fastest vehicle in India to cross the one lakh sales mark.

As a matter of fact, the Swift sold more than two lakh units in 2023, making it the most-sold passenger car in the Indian market. While the Swift remains the best seller for Maruti, Fronx still holds a dear place in the company's heart.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that the Fronx has been instrumental in more than doubling Maruti Suzuki's SUV segment share to 19.7 per cent in CY2023 from 10.4 per cent in 2022. The automatic variants of the Fronx contributed to 24 per cent of sales, signalling a growing inclination towards clutch-less transmission options. The siub compact SUV also witnessed considerable demand for the 1.0L turbo Boosterjet engine.

Moreover, the company also recently initiated exports of the Fronx for Latin America, the Middle East, and South-East Asian markets. So far, the company has exported over 9,000 units of the Fronx.

Fronx is the fourth SUV in the company's portfolio. Interestingly out of the four SUVs that Maruti currently sells, three were launched between 2022-2023. The company stated that with these launches, Maruti saw its market share increase from 10 per cent to 22 per cent in the SUV space.

