This is how Nissan aims to help Japanese cities to reach the net-zero target

  The strategy comes in line with Nissan's own carbon neutrality and electrification plan.

Nissan Motor Co., being one of the major auto manufacturers in Japan is aiming to partner with local authorities in the country to push their net-zero target. The auto company is reportedly partnering with trading giant Sumitomo Corp. to work with local government in Japan seeking to become carbon-free, claimed a report by Bloomberg.

(Also Read: Is Nissan too slow with electrification? Former boss Carlos Ghosn thinks so)

The report also claims that the two companies, along with auto-leasing firm Sumitomo Mitsui Auto Service Co., plan to contribute expertise to the local authorities in the country lacking the knowledge and personnel needed to plan and roll out renewable energy.

These companies along with the local governments will introduce electric vehicles, electricity derived from renewable sources and car-sharing systems for residents and local businesses in an attempt to reduce emission across various segments, especially in the mobility sector.

The announcement by Nissan comes at a time when the auto company itself is aiming to make the whole of its operations carbon neutral by 2050. Nissan has pledged to sell electricity generated from virtually 100 per cent renewable energy to its employees in Japan starting next financial year. Also, the company aims to go fully carbon-neutral by introducing a zero-emission vehicle fleet and converting all of its operations to carbon neutrality.

Nissan a few months back had announced an $18 billion electrification plan. This strategy includes 50 per cent electrification of its total vehicle fleet by the end of March 2031.

Nissan will also work to identify a partner to offer attractive power pricing plans to the owners of the OEM's electric vehicles such as Leaf and Ariya. Speaking about the plan, Nissan's CEO Makoto Uchida on Wednesday said that the company will powerfully support the local governments’ decarbonization efforts.

The announcement also comes at a time when Japan seeks to deliver on its recent climate pledge to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

  • First Published Date : 22 Dec 2021, 02:00 PM IST

