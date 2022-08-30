This 108-year-old motorhome may be the world's oldest RV. Check details

It was around when the first World War began in 1914. It was around when the Great Depression hit global markets in the late 1920s. And it was around and on the move long before many of the world's best-known automotive brands of today were even born. A converted Model T Ford motorhome has indeed lived a long life and is now all set to possibly go to a new owner.

The 1914 Model T Ford unit was born at a time when machine-powered mobility was extremely rare and the bulk of the transportation work was still being carried out using domesticated animals. The Ford Model T chassis was the basis of the vehicle and the caravan body was installed subsequently.

The recreational vehicle or RV did get some run time till the early 1920s when it was sold off. But from here on, it was abandoned for nearly 50 years. Time took its toll on the vehicle but by the 1970s, it was noticed again and brought back to life.

The restoration was a big ask but while the exterior body was repaired and made to shine, it is the cabin that took most of the attention. The Model T houses a leather couch which can be turned 180 degrees, plenty of wooden furniture and a wood-powered stove. But don't go around expecting modern comforts like electric sockets and a functional bathroom. Instead, there is a letterbox slot on its main door.

This particular Model T Ford does have a functional engine and can move but it is unlikely that its new owner would do much driving in it. Instead, it is a throwback to a simpler time and a rare vintage unit. The units is being put up for auction by Bomhams and will go under the hammer on September 10. The starting bid is likely to range between 20,000 pounds and 30,000 pounds.

