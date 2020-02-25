Tesla has confirmed that deliveries of the new Tesla Model Y to customers will begin next month after starting low-volume production in January.

In March of last year, Tesla had unveiled Model Y, a fully electric crossover based on the Model 3 sedan, with a range of up to 500 km.

At that time, the automaker had said that deliveries would begin in the fall of 2020 for high-end versions of the vehicle. Tesla made faster progress and confirmed during the earnings results last month that it had already started the production ramp at the Fremont plant: “The Model Y production ramp started in January 2020, ahead of schedule."

The American automaker has confirmed that the first deliveries will take place in March, just a year after unveiling the electric SUV. Now Tesla has started sending delivery confirmation emails to some customers who previously placed their orders: "Congratulations! Your Tesla Model Y is ready for delivery in March 2020."

Once customers log on to Tesla's website to confirm their availability, they will receive a series of dates so that they can offer Tesla the options to deliver the car in March. Tesla Model Y Performance will be the first to be delivered to customers.

Tesla Model Y will come with dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain. It will sport 19 inches wheels. The electric crossover can hit a top speed of 233 mph and zero to 100 kmph in as little as 3.5 seconds.

The Tesla Model Y has two ultra-responsive, independent electric motors that digitally control torque to the front and rear wheels for far better handling, traction and stability control. Model Y is capable in rain, snow, mud and off-road. Independent motors digitally control torque to the front and rear wheels.

The Tesla Model Y can accommodate 7 passengers and cargo. Each second row seat folds flat independently, creating flexible storage for skis, furniture, luggage and more. The liftgate opens to a low trunk floor that makes loading and unloading easy and quick.

All new Tesla cars come standard with emergency braking, collision warning, blind-spot monitoring and more. Tesla Model Y will have full self-driving capability, enabling automatic driving on city streets and highways pending regulatory approval, as well as the ability to come find you anywhere in a parking lot.

With an elevated seating position and low dash, the driver has a commanding view of the road ahead. The interior of Tesla Model Y is simple and clean, with a 15-inch touch screen, immersive sound system and an expansive all-glass roof that creates extra headroom and provides a seamless view of the sky.