Tesla announced its entry into the Indian market and registered itself in the country on January 8 this year. This was a milestone for India's EV industry and since then electric vehicle enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting for the official launch of the Tesla cars here.

Tesla has already started testing the Model 3 electric compact sedan in India in camouflaged guise, but we are still awaiting the official launch. Meanwhile, the first Tesla Model 3 is here, delivered to a buyer in Bangalore. The picture of this blood-red coloured Model 3 EV has been shared online fuelling the enthusiasm further. The Model 3 spotted in Bangalore is a dual motor variant.

While this is the first Tesla Model 3 in India, there are other Tesla models already in the country. Some of the buyers have privately imported the Tesla models already. Industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani and Prashant Ruia are two of them.

The automaker is expected to bring the Model 3 as its first official electric car in the Indian market. The EVs will be sold here through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route. The Model 3 is sold in the US at a starting price of $39,990, which is around ₹30 lakhs as per the current exchange rate. However, it may actually cost around ₹70 lakh in India due to high customs duty slapped on foreign-manufactured cars.

Tesla Model 3 is available in both single and dual motor setups. The base variant of the Tesla Model 3 can run up to 423 km on a single charge. It can accelerate 0-100 kmph in less than 6 seconds. The top variant of the EV is capable of running 586 km on a full charge. It can accelerate to 100 kmph from a standstill position in 3 seconds.