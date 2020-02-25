Tesla Cybertruck: More details revealed, Elon Musk highlights improved looks

Tesla Cybertruck has created a massive buzz around the world since it was first showcased back in November of 2019. Elon Musk promised that it would be a vehicle like no other and while it will be powered by an electric motor, it will have capabilities far superior to any other gasoline pickup currently on the roads. The Cybertruck showcased was not the production version and now, Musk has outlined some other key details about the final product that is expected to begin shipping by late 2021.

In a series of tweets recently, Musk said that the road-ready version of Cybertruck will feature active ride height and damping systems. He claimed that these would be 'game changers' in the pickup truck category. When asked by a Twitter user if the Cybertruck will also get a payload calculator, Musk replied in the affirmative. He would go on to reveal that the vehicle would also display 'real-time changes to max acceleration, braking, cornering, speed on gradient and range.'

While all of these revelations would only add to the enthusiasm surrounding the Cybertruck, the most significant revelation was about how the final road-ready product would appear. Since it was first showcased - and subsequently seen roaring on Californian roads with Musk inside, the Cybertruck has invited admiration and ire for how it looks. While fans say it has a futuristic design, critics have lambasted it for being outrageously outlandish. Several memes too have been doing the rounds, taking potshots at how the Cybertruck looks. Now, Musk has revealed that the final product will look 'slightly better.' He also added that the width of the vehicle - across variants - would be around 82 inches and that all variants would get the 'laser blade lights' at front.

Bookings for the Cybertruck was opened in November itself with a deposit amount of $100, which is refundable. The first round of bookings were closed soon after. There are three models to choose from and prices start at $39,900 for the rear-wheel drive version and going up to $69,900 for the all-wheel drive variant. The vehicle claims to have a range of 250 miles (400 kms) and can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in under 6.5 seconds. Tesla also claims that the Cybertruck's body is made of ultra-hard 30x cold-rolled stainless steel and that it has armour glass windows.