Tata Tigor EV - price, range and more: Five things you need to know

While Tigor EV was previously for fleet operators, the updated 2021 Tata Tigor EV is looking at find space in more and more homes in the country.
2 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2021, 09:47 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • 2021 Tata Tigor EV is the most affordable battery-powered car that private customers can buy and its Ziptron technology claims to offer a superior drive performance. 

Tata Motors launched the 2021 Tigor EV earlier this week with eyes firmly set on the private customer looking at a relatively affordable  battery-powered car in the Indian market. While Tigor and Tigor EV have been on roads here for some time, the latter has been only for fleet operators thus far. Here is where the 2021 Tigor 2021 is looking to change the rules of engagement and is making big promises to woo and wow individual buyers.

If you are considering bringing home a Tata Tigor EV, here are five important things of note to know of:

1

Battery and range

2021 Tata Tigor EV has an ARAI-certified range of 306 kms under standard test conditions. In real world conditions, the figure may be closer to the mark of around 250 kms. The 26 kWh battery pack at its core may be slightly smaller than the 30.2 kWh pack inside Nexon EV but there's only a minor fall in the certified range of both vehicles. Also remember that Tigor EV sits one segment below Nexon EV.

Both cars, however, take around 8.5 hours to have the battery powered from zero to 80% when using a conventional 15A home socket.

2

Performance

The Ziptron technology makes its way into the Tigor EV which claims to help its performance credentials when on the move. There's 74 bhp on offer and 170 Nm of torque. It is claimed that Tigor EV can hit 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The top speed is maxed out at 120 kmph.

3

Variants and colour options

There are three broad variants in which Tata is offering the new Tigor EV - XE, XM and XZ+. There are also two mono-tone colour options - Signature Teal and Daytona Grey. Customers may also choose dual-tone colour options but these are offered only on the XZ+. 

4

Features

2021 Tigor EV has an updated face and gets re-deisgned front grille, bumper, halogen head lights with LED DRLs, LED tail lights and blue-accents on alloy wheels.

Inside, Tigor EV has a seven-inch touchscreen, Harman audio system, all-digital driver display and upholstery with blue-coloured stitching. 

5

Prices and warranty

Tigor EV starts at 11.99 lakh for the XE variant. The XM has been priced at 12.49 lakh while the XZ has a price of 12.99 lakh (all prices are ex showroom).

There is an 8 year and 1,60,000 KM battery and motor warranty.

  • First Published Date : 03 Sep 2021, 09:47 AM IST
