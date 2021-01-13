Tata Motors is getting ready to launch the new-generation Safari SUV this month. Ahead of the launch, the carmaker seems to be on an overdrive to share glimpse of how it will look. We have already shared how the front face and the rear quarter window on the D pillar of the new Safari will look like. Now, Tata has shared a clear look at the rear section with the new tail lights in focus.

As the teaser image shows the new LED tail lights, which somewhat resemble the one shown on Gravitas SUV when it was showcased at the Auto Expo last year. Also to note is that the tail light are likely to be integrated through a line, possibly in black piano finish, across the boot lid with the Tata logo embossed in the middle.

Tata Motors resurrected the 'Safari' nameplate recently and is gearing up for the launch soon. Tata Motors recently announced that its Gravitas seven-seat SUV will be known as the new 'Safari'. The firm has also started manufacturing the upcoming seven-seat SUV which has now been spotted on the production line ahead of the official reveal. The model is set to break cover on January 26 and will be launched likely in February.

The pre-production version of the Safari 2021 was showcased at the Auto Expo last year, and the car was also spotted during rounds on the public roads several times in the past.

When launched, the new Tata Safari will get a long list of features, most likely based on the Harrier SUV. Some of the key features may include a signature-style oak brown dual-tone dashboard with an 8.8-inch floating infotainment system, a 7-inch instrument panel, JBL speakers, panoramic sunroof, and more such features.

The safety kit may include features such as 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, hill descent control, child seat ISOFIX, rear parking sensors, traction control, hill hold control, and more.

Under the hood, it will come plonked with the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine which delivers 168 bhp and 350 Nm of power figures. The engine will be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox as well as an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter.