Tata Safari, Nexon, Harrier, Punch SUVs get Kaziranga edition: Details here

Tata Safari, Nexon, Harrier, Punch SUVs have received a special Kaziranga edition that comes with a special colour theme and a host of cosmetic updates.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Feb 2022, 03:50 PM
Tata Motors Kaziranga edition of SUVs come sporting special badging and exterior colour package.

Tata Motors on Wednesday has announced the launch of its much-awaited Kazirange edition of SUVs. The Tata Safari, Harrier, Nexon and Punch SUVs have received special edition iterations. The Punch Kaziranga edition is priced at 858,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Nexon petrol and diesel Kariranga editions are priced at 11,78,900 and 13,08,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively.

tata Harrier and Safari Kaziranga editions are available at 20,40,900 and 20,99,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively.

(Also Read: Tata Motors to soon launch Altroz in a new blue shade)

Tata Motors' Kaziranga edition of SUVs come with a special paint theme and cosmetic updates compared to the standard models. The SUVs come painted in Grassland Beige colour with a dual-tone roof in Piano Black finish. The front fender gets Satin Black Rhino mascot. They run on jet black alloy wheels.

Inside the cabin, these SUVs get Beige coloured leatherette upholstery and tropical wood trim on the dashboard. The cabin also features several earthy beige coloured inserts. The Kaziranga edition of Tata SUVs also come with the embossment of the torso of two rhinoceroses facing each other on the front headrests. This same embossment is available in the second row in Safari as well.

The changes made to the Kaziranga edition of Tata SUVs are limited to cosmetic updates only. Mechanically, they remain the same as their standard siblings.

Tata Punch Kaziranga edition comes available in the Creative MT, Creative MT-iRA, Creative AMT and Creative AMT-iRA trim, while the special edition of Nexon SUV is based on XZ+ (P) and XZA+ (P) trims. Tata Harrier Kaziranga edition is based on XZ+ and XZA+ trims, while the special edition Safari comes available in XZ+ 7S, XZA+ 7S, XZ+ 6S, XZA+ 6S trim options.

Tata Nexon Kaziranga edition gets electro-chromatic IRVM, Granite Black body claddings and roof rails. Tata Harrier Kaziranga Edition comes with a host of connected car technologies. It runs on Jet Black 17-inch alloy wheels. Tata Safari Kaziranga Edition gets ventilated seats in the first and second row, a wireless charger, air purifier, Jet black 18-inch wheels.

Speaking about the launch of these special edition SUVs Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said that the shift towards SUVs is a global trend and it is the same for India. “We have been riding on this trend with our New Forever range of SUVs, widely appreciated by our patrons. In the midst of the current industry scenario coupled with the myriad of options available in the marketplace, we are happy to have emerged as the #1 SUV brand," he added.

First Published Date: 23 Feb 2022, 03:29 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Tata Safari Tata Nexon Tata Punch Tata Harrier
Tata Safari, Nexon, Harrier, Punch SUVs get Kaziranga edition: Details here
