Tata Safari Gold Edition SUV launched at 21.89 lakhs

The automaker claims the White Gold paint theme has been derived from premium Frost White colour. It gets a black roof adding a dual-tone appearance. Also, there is a Mont Blanc Marble finish mid pad with subtle golden accents.

The Black Gold colour variant gets Coffee Bean inspired Black exterior. Also, there are radiant golden accents on the exteriors. The cabin of this model gets a Dark Marble finish mid pad and golden accents.

While the overall silhouette of the SUV remains same as the standard model, the exclusive colour themes add zing to the exterior. Interior of the special edition model also gets premium features like Oyster White Diamond Quilted leather seats, wireless charger, air purifier, Android Auto and Apple Carplay over Wifi. On the powertrain front, this car remains unchanged.

Commenting on the launch of the Safari Gold, Vivek Srivatsa, Head - Marketing, Passenger and Electric Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said that this premium flagship SUV has reached the milestone of selling 10,000 units within five months of its launch. “The Safari has received immense love from our customers and keeping in mind the response, we are delighted to announce the introduction of the prestigious Safari Gold Edition from Tata Motors. Staying true to its DNA and in line with our New Forever philosophy, Safari Gold is a vision of luxury and opulence," he further added.

Tata Motors claims that the automaker currently leads the SUV segment with a market share of 39% (YTD). With the introduction of the Safari Gold Edition, the automaker hopes to increase the market share further. Tata Safari is built on the OMEGARC platform, which has been derived from Land Rover’s D8 platform.