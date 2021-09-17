In pics: Have you checked out Tata Safari Gold Edition? Here's a complete look 6 Photos . Updated: 17 Sep 2021, 04:42 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/6Bold in black with a glitter of gold? If that sounds interesting, chances are that the new Tata Safari Gold Edition would also appear mighty interesting to you. Tata Motors has launched Tata Safari Gold Edition at ₹ 21.89 lakhs (ex showroom). 2/6This Safari edition is seen in black body colour with noticeable dashes in gold? Where, you ask? The door handles and the side lining on the roof rails, for starters. 3/6The Safari Gold Edition is also offered in white body colour. Both body colour options get gold element on the front grille as well as outlining the headlight units. 4/6Tata Safari Gold Edition will be features in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2022 in Oman and the UAE. 5/6Interior of the special edition model also gets premium features like Oyster White Diamond Quilted leather seats, wireless charger, air purifier, Android Auto and Apple Carplay over Wifi. 6/6There are no changes or updates to the dimension or seat layout of and inside the latest Tata Safari.