HT Auto
Home Auto Cars Tata Safari Dark Edition launched in a meaner shade of black. Details here

Tata Safari Dark Edition launched in a meaner shade of black. Details here

Tata Safari Dark Edition comes with an all-black paint theme at exterior and inside the cabin.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Jan 2022, 02:38 PM
Tata Safari becomes the latest model to get the Dark Edition variant.
Tata Safari becomes the latest model to get the Dark Edition variant.

Tata Motors has launched the Safari Dark Edition in India, at a price of 19.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Safari Dark Edition is available on the XT+, XTA+, XZ+ and XZA+ trims.

(Also Read: Tata Motors CNG range to launch on January 19th)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 17.19 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 21.35 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson
1999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 22.55 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The Tata safari Dark Edition comes as the latest addition to the list of other models that have previously received the Dark Edition treatment. Previously, Tata Motors introduced Dark Edition variants of the models such as Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier and Altroz with Dark Edition models. Also, the Dark Edition comes as the third special variant of the Tata Safari after Adventure and Gold Editions.

(Also see | More pics of Tata Safari Dark Edition SUV)

Tata Safari Dark Edition gets some cosmetic updates that make it distinctive compared to the standard variant of the SUV. It gets an all-black exterior colour theme painted in Oberon Black. The black theme gives the SUV a premium feel. The chrome elements on the SUV have been replaced with piano-black trims. The front grille and alloy wheels get charcoal black treatment. Another change in this SUV is the Dark Edition logo in chrome on the tailgate.

Inside the cabin too the Tata Safari Dark Edition gets an all-black theme. It gets a Blackstone Matrix dashboard and dark upholstery that includes a Nappa Granite Black colour scheme with Blue Tri Arrow perforations and Blue stitching. The Tata Safari Dark Edition gets ventilated seats on both first and second rows and an in-cabin air purifier. Also, the SUV gets an 8.8-inch floating island touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play with WiFi connectivity.

Safety features of the Tata Safari Dark Edition include multiple airbags, ESC, hill hold assist, ABS with EBD among others. Mechanically the SUV remains the same as the standard variant with the same engine, transmission. Power and torque output too remain same.

Commenting on the launch, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Service, Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors, said, the automaker is confident that the stylish Safari Dark Edition will prove to be yet another reason for car-buyers to upgrade to the SUV.

First Published Date: 17 Jan 2022, 01:56 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Safari Tata Safari Dark Edition Tata Motors Tata
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

After BMW, Hyundai and Genesis to be compatible with Apple car keys
After BMW, Hyundai and Genesis to be compatible with Apple car keys
BMW R 18 M, R 18 Aurora revealed in partnership with Italian customizers
BMW R 18 M, R 18 Aurora revealed in partnership with Italian customizers
Maruti Celero, India's most fuel-efficient petrol car, now launched with CNG
Maruti Celero, India's most fuel-efficient petrol car, now launched with CNG
In pics: Tata Safari Dark Edition launched with all-black paint theme
In pics: Tata Safari Dark Edition launched with all-black paint theme
Renault's global sales decline for third consecutive time in 2021
Renault's global sales decline for third consecutive time in 2021

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city