Tata Punch micro SUV to get multiple terrain modes, enhanced safety features

Tata Punch's visual profile is quite like an SUV, though much smaller in dimensions. Its high stance with Harrier-like LED DRL units along with headlights, a wide bonnet design and a pronounced grille make it appear bolder. It gets a chunky lower section which has a big black cladding, instead of skid plates, flanked by a set of taillights. At the rear, Punch will come with arrow-shaped wrap-around taillights. The alloy design too looks appealing and the large wheel arches could help it tackle roads less than ideal.

Tata Motors plans to equip the Punch micro SUV with features in the cabin that will be in tune with some of the modern techniques and design language among others.

Punch will be the first Tata car to be built on ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture), developed under Impact 2.0 design language. With Punch, Tata aims to target the millennials who look for a car with sporty elements with rugged looks as well as a good presence. The micro-SUV promises to offer a good option for regular city commute as well as for enthusiastic drive experience on highways or tough roads.