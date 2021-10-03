Tata Punch to break cover tomorrow: Ten things confirmed so far

Tata Motors is all set to introduce its latest offering Punch micro SUV in flesh tomorrow October 4. The homegrown automaker has already started accepting bookings for the Punch SUV. This is going to be Tata Motors' entry into the micro SUV segment, where Mahindra currently has its KUV100. Tata Punch will also target Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the upcoming Citroen C3 as rivals.

In the last few years, Tata Motors has introduced some spectacularly interesting models in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Tata Punch too comes continuing that trend. It is expected to boost Tata Motors' sales momentum during nearing festive season.

Hee are the top 10 facts about the upcoming Tata Punch that have been confirmed so far.