Tata Punch to break cover tomorrow: Ten things confirmed so far

Tata Punch to break cover tomorrow: Ten things confirmed so far2 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2021, 10:49 AM IST
Tata Punch micro SUV will compete with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100.
Tata Motors is all set to introduce its latest offering Punch micro SUV in flesh tomorrow October 4. The homegrown automaker has already started accepting bookings for the Punch SUV. This is going to be Tata Motors' entry into the micro SUV segment, where Mahindra currently has its KUV100. Tata Punch will also target Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the upcoming Citroen C3 as rivals.
In the last few years, Tata Motors has introduced some spectacularly interesting models in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Tata Punch too comes continuing that trend. It is expected to boost Tata Motors' sales momentum during nearing festive season.
Hee are the top 10 facts about the upcoming Tata Punch that have been confirmed so far.
Harrier like headlamps LED DRL
Tata Motors has followed its contemporary design principle for Punch micro SUV. The car gets identical projector headlamps that are visible in Tata Safari and Harrier. The overall front fascia gets an identical appearance as Harrier and Safari. However, the front grille bears a different styling theme.
Thick black cladding
Being positioned in the crossover and SUV segment, Tata Punch gets thick black cladding across its lower exterior bodywork. This will save the car's bodywork and paint from scratches while adding a muscular appeal to the micro SUV, along with the large wheel arches and alloy wheels.
Premium arrow-shaped taillights
The rear profile of the micro SUV gets arrow-shaped wraparound-taillights. This set of taillights add a bit of premium vibe to the car that comes with a high-seating look.
Doors open at a 90-degree angle
Doors of the upcoming Tata Punch micro SUV open at an almost 90-degree angle, as the automaker hinted in one of its social posts. This means the passengers will be more comfortable in getting in and out of the car's cabin.
Floating island Harman infotainment system
Tata Punch gets a Harman developed floating island touchscreen infotainment system with various connectivity options. The automaker has been using Harman infotainment systems in its other cars such as Altroz, Safari, Harrier and Nexon as well.
Digital-analogue instrument cluster
Tata Punch will come with a digital-analogue instrument cluster, a feature that has been adopted by various automakers for their contemporary offerings.
Multiple terrain modes
Tata Motors has already confirmed that Punch micro SUV will come with multiple terrain modes. These terrain modes can be selected from a rotating dial positioned at the lower centre console. It will enable the driver to select different terrain mode options and enhance driving traits.
Dual-tone dashboard
One of the social posts of Tata Motors revealed the dashboard design and colour theme of Tata Punch. It gets a black and grey dual-tone theme.
Coloured accents around AC vents
The automaker has revealed coloured accents around AC vents positioned on the dashboard. It could be the body-coloured accents around the AC vents.
To be underpinned by the ALFA-ARC platform
Tata Punch micro SUV is underpinned by the auto manufacturer's latest ALFA-ARC architecture. This platform also houses the premium hatchback Altroz.