Tata Punch or Tata Nexon? Pros and cons explained

From the sides, there is little to choose between the two. Both SUVs stand on a set of 16-inch alloy wheels. However, the Nexon has a wider wheelbase than the Punch, offering more space inside. It also scores higher on ground clearance, standing about 20 mm taller than Punch. However, the larger wheel arches on the Punch make the SUV look taller than it is.

FEATURES

Tata Punch and Tata Nexon are both packed with ample features to keep the occupants engaged and happy. Both SUVs get a similar sized 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is also a 7 inch digital TFT cluster inside both cars. The dashboard gets similar tri-arrow treatment and a flat-bottom three-spoke steering wheel with controls mounted on it. However, Nexon scores over Punch as it gets dual-zone climate control for the front seats. The Punch also does not get any sunroof, something the Nexon boasts of.

SPACE & COMFORT

Tata Nexon scores over Punch SUV when it comes to space on offer inside. Nexon stands nearly 170 mm longer than the Punch and about 60 mm wider, yet slightly shorter in height. But Nexon offers more space for passengers and luggage inside thanks to its longer wheelbase than Punch by more than 50 mm.

The front row seats are comfortable and offer a good all-around view for the drivers in both SUVs. However, Punch does not get an armrest for the driver. It does not get cupholders for both front and rear row, like the Nexon does.

MILEAGE & PERFORMANCE

Tata Punch and Nexon are powered by the same 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. However, Nexon gets the turbocharged version of the engine, making it a bit more powerful than Punch. While the Nexon's turbocharged 1.2-litre unit churns out 118 PS of power and 170 Nm of peak torque, the Punch offers an output of 86 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque. Nexon also gets a 1.5-litre diesel unit, something that Tata has not included for the Punch.

For Punch, Tata is offering only two choices of transmission. There is a regular five-speed manual along with an AMT gearbox option. For Nexon, Tata offers a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission.

While Tata Nexon offers a ARAI certified mileage of about 16 kmpl, Punch scores slightly more with an ARAI certified 18.97 kmpl of range.

All said and done, Punch promises to be a more versatile car due to its ability to tackle bad roads, or no roads at all. During the review of the car, HT Auto took Punch on tracks which are meant for serious off-roaders. Punch passed the test pretty comfortably to our surprise.

BUDGET

Price tag remains one of the key buying factors for Indian customers. Tata Punch is now officially the most affordable sub-compact SUV in India with price starting from ₹5.49 lakh (ex-showroom) till the end of the year. The price goes up to ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Creative variant.

Tata Nexon prices start from ₹7.28 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹13.23 lakh for the top-spec XZA Plus (O) Diesel Dark Edition variant.