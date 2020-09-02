Home > Auto > Cars > Tata Nexon XM(S) variant with sunroof, auto headlights, launched at 8.36 lakh
Tata Nexon XM(S).
Tata Nexon XM(S).

Tata Nexon XM(S) variant with sunroof, auto headlights, launched at 8.36 lakh

1 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2020, 09:24 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Tata Nexon is looking at offering more features in lower variants to appeal to a wider customer base.

Tata Motors on Wednesday announced the addition of an XM(S) variant to the Nexon at a price of 8.36 lakh.

Tata informed that in order to address a growing demand for the Nexon and make more features available in variants prices lower down, the XM(S) will get an electric sunroof which, it said, would make it the most affordable vehicle across segments to offer thi

