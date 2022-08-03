Tata Nexon to Mahindra XUV700: These were India's top 10 SUVs in July

Tata Nexon sub-compact SUV continues to rule the segment with yet another good month. Hyundai Creta leads among mid-size SUVs, while Mahindra XUV700 has left its rivals like Tata Safari far behind.

Top 10 SUVs sold in India in July saw Korean carmakers's dominance intact despite arrival of new models with four SUVs from Hyundai and Kia among them. However, the top choice for Indian SUV lovers remains an Indian SUV - Tata Nexon - which has been leading the segment for the past few months. Mahindra and Mahindra, which only makes SUVs for the Indian market, had only two models among top 10. The sole model to keep Maruti among the best-sellers is Brezza sub-compact SUV while its Japanese technical cousin Toyota Urban Cruiser and Tata's smallest SUV Punch make up the list of best-selling SUVs in India.

Here is a look at the top 10 SUVs sold in India in July:

Tata Nexon

Tata Motors' Nexon remained firm as India's number one SUV in July. With 14,214 units sold last month, the sales has grown nearly 38 per cent compared to the same period last year. However, its sales has declined marginally compared to June when it sold 14,295 units. The Nexon's electric avatar Nexon EV is India's best-selling electric car by a large margin over any other electric vehicles. Together, Nexon as a SUV family has emerged as Tata Motors' biggest ace in recent times.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai's flagship Creta remains firmly placed as the best-seller among mid-size SUVs in India. The Korean carmaker sold 12,625 units of the SUV last month, slightly less than 13,000 units sold back in July, 2021. The sale of Creta has also gone by a bit compared to June this year when the Korean carmaker sold 13,790 units.

Hyundai Venue

The new generation Venue has helped Hyundai rake up good sales numbers in July. After its launch in June, Hyundai sold 12,000 units of Venue last month. It is a significant month-on-month rise after Hyundai sold 10,321 units of the older generation Venue in June. Compared to July last year, Venue's sales has seen a rise of 47 per cent.

Tata Punch

The smallest SUV from the Tata Motors stable found 11,007 homes in July. Tata Punch sales have picked up despite having a new rival in Citroen C3. Compared to June this year, when the carmaker sold 10,414 units of the SUV, Punch has gained in strength among all SUVs sold in India.

Maruti Brezza

Maruti may have dropped back a few places in the sub-compact SUV for now. Yet the Vitara Brezza, which was launched as the new generation Brezza before July started, remains a strong choice as an SUV for Indian customers. Maruti sold 9,709 units of Brezza last month, down from more than 12,000 units during the same period last year. Maruti hopes the numbers will pick up as it received more than 75,000 bookings already.

Kia Seltos

Kia India's flagship SUV Seltos remains its best-selling model, and one of India's top choice in the segment. Kia sold 8,541 units of the SUV last month, which is an increase of more than 20 per cent compared to what it sold during the same month last year. Kia may drive in a facelift version of the model soon with more features later on.

Mahindra Bolero

Despite its new generation models like the Thar, XUV700 and Scorpio-N, Mahindra's SUV charge in India is led by one of its oldest existing models Bolero. The hardcore practical SUV, that is popular in rural and hilly regions of the country, has remained a steady performer for the Indian carmaker. In July, Mahindra sold 7,917 units of Bolero. Interestingly, Bolero's more urban version called Bolero Neo has not performed as well since its launch.

Kia Sonet

Sonet remains Kia's answer to the Nexons and Venues in the sub-compact SUV segment. However, it has not performed as well as the Seltos since its launch two years back. Kia sold 7,215 units of Sonet last month, down from 7,656 units in July last year.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

The Urban Cruiser, which was launched as the technical cousin to Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza, was placed at number nine among the most popular SUVs in India last month. Toyota sold 6,274 units of the SUV, a jump of 175 per cent compared to just 2,448 units in July last year. Toyota is yet to announce the facelift version of the SUV, which is expected to be updated in line with Maruti Brezza.

Mahindra XUV700

The last name on the list is one of the most sought after SUVs in India right now. But it also tells a story of the challenges faced by the auto industry currently. Grappling with supply chain and other issues, XUV700 has the longest waiting period among all SUVs. Mahindra could sell only 6,277 units last month with many more still waiting to be delivered across the country.

