Tata Nexon SUV becomes costlier in India. Check new prices here

Tata Motors has increased the prices of the Nexon compact SUV by as much as ₹11,000 depending on the variant of the model. The cost of the SUV after this hike will now range between ₹7.30 lakh to ₹13.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

The automaker has increased the price Nexon range from starting ₹1,000 to ₹11,000.

The price of the diesel XZA+ (O) Dark Edition Nexon model has received a hike of ₹11,000. However, some variants of the range remain unaffected by the price hike which includes petrol and diesel XZ+ manual variants, the petrol XZ+ and XZA+ Dark Editions and diesel XM (S) trim that comes with a sunroof.

The diesel range of Nexon now begins with the mid-spec XM variant as the company has quietly discontinued the other three diesel variants that are the XMA, XZ and XZA+ (S).

Tata Nexon comes in 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. In the former, the car's engine generates a power output of 110hp and in the latter case, the engine creates a maximum power of 120hp. Coming to the gearbox options, both the engines come with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic manual transmission.

Tata Motor's Nexon falls in the fiercely competitive compact SUV segment and has its rivals as Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and Mahindra XUV300.

The automaker increased the price of the Nexon electric vehicle by ₹16,000 in May this year. The EV comes in three trims, XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux. The base trim retained the same price while the higher variants became costlier by ₹16,000.