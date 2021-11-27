Home > Auto > Cars > Tata Nexon SUV becomes costlier in India. Check new prices here
File photo of Tata Nexon.
Tata Nexon SUV becomes costlier in India. Check new prices here

2 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2021, 08:36 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Tata Motors has increased the prices of the Nexon compact SUV by 11,000.

Tata Motors has increased the prices of the Nexon compact SUV by as much as 11,000 depending on the variant of the model. The cost of the SUV after this hike will now range between 7.30 lakh to 13.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

The automaker has increased the price Nexon range from starting 1,000 to 11,000.

The price of the diesel XZA+ (O) Dark Edition Nexon model has received a hike of 11,000. However, some variants of the range remain unaffected by the price hike which includes petrol and diesel XZ+ manual variants, the petrol XZ+ and XZA+ Dark Editions and diesel XM (S) trim that comes with a sunroof.

(Also read | Looking to buy Tata Nexon EV or Tigor EV? Check waiting period)

The diesel range of Nexon now begins with the mid-spec XM variant as the company has quietly discontinued the other three diesel variants that are the XMA, XZ and XZA+ (S).

Tata Nexon comes in 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. In the former, the car's engine generates a power output of 110hp and in the latter case, the engine creates a maximum power of 120hp. Coming to the gearbox options, both the engines come with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic manual transmission.

(Also read | Top 10 safest cars in India: Tata Punch, Altroz and Nexon on top of the list)

Tata Motor's Nexon falls in the fiercely competitive compact SUV segment and has its rivals as Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and Mahindra XUV300.

The automaker increased the price of the Nexon electric vehicle by 16,000 in May this year. The EV comes in three trims, XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux. The base trim retained the same price while the higher variants became costlier by 16,000.

  • First Published Date : 27 Nov 2021, 08:36 PM IST

