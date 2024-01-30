Tata Nexon hits 6 lakh production milestone since launch

Tata Motors has hit yet another milestone this year. The homegrown manufacturer has announced that they have produced 6 lakh units of their sub-4 metre compact SUV, Nexon. The Nexon is one of the most important products for Tata Motors as it helped put the brand on everyone's radar when it was first launched in the Indian market. Tata Motors sells the Nexon in ICE as well as EV versions.

The Nexon is one of the most popular sub-compact SUVs in the Indian market. It competes directly against the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue. The price of the Tata Nexon starts at ₹8.10 lakh and goes up to ₹15.50 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It is sold in four variants which Tata calls ‘personas’. There is Smart, Pure, Creative and Fearless.

There are two engines on offer - a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine puts out 118 bhp and 170 Nm. Depending on the variant, the engine is offered with a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed AMT and a new 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT). Then there is the diesel engine that produces 113 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. It is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed AMT.

Tata Motors also offers the electric version of the Nexon. The prices start at ₹14.74 lakh and go up to ₹19.94 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It is offered in three variants - Creative, Fearless and Empowered. There are two battery pack options, both get different electric motors.

The 30 kWh battery pack is paired with an electric motor that is capable of producing 127 bhp and 215 Nm. It has a claimed range of up to 325 km. Then there is the larger 40.5 kWh battery pack that comes with a more powerful 142 bhp electric motor that produces a torque output of 215 Nm. The claimed range stands at 465 km.

