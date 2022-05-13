HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Tata Nexon Ev Vs Nexon Ev Max: Similarities, Differences Explained

Tata Nexon EV vs Nexon EV Max: Similarities, differences explained

Tata Nexon EV Max is basically the long range version of the carmaker's best-selling Nexon EV with a bigger battery, more powerful electric motor and improved range and performance.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 May 2022, 10:18 AM
Tata Nexon EV Max (top) is basically the long range version of the carmaker's best-selling Nexon EV (bottom).
Tata Nexon EV Max (top) is basically the long range version of the carmaker's best-selling Nexon EV (bottom).
Tata Nexon EV Max (top) is basically the long range version of the carmaker's best-selling Nexon EV (bottom).
Tata Nexon EV Max (top) is basically the long range version of the carmaker's best-selling Nexon EV (bottom).

Tata Motors has launched the Nexon EV Max earlier this week, which is aimed at increasing the Indian carmaker's dominance in the four-wheel EV segment in the country. With a share of more than 80 percent, Tata Motors currently is the undisputed leader in the EV space outselling all its rivals put together. Nexon EV Max is probably the first electric car from Tata Motors which will not be considered as ‘affordable’ by any means. But it does offer a lot more over and above the standard Nexon EV, which at present is the best-selling EV model in the country.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.14 kmpl
₹14.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

Here is a quick look at the similarities and differences between the Tata Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max

 

Differences

Battery, Range and quicker charging

Tata Nexon EV Max comes with a more powerful 40.5 kW battery pack. This is bigger than the 30.2 kW lithium-ion battery used in the standard Nexon EV SUVs. The bigger battery pack also helps in increasing the range of the electric SUV. The Nexon EV Max claims to offer a range of up to 437 kms on a single charge against 312 kms in the standard versions. However, the real-world range of the two electric vehicles will differ depending on how it is being driven.

The Tata Nexon EV Max can also charge quicker than the standard version thanks to the introduction of a 7.2 kW charging system. It can help fully recharge the vehicle in less than 7 hours compared to nearly 9 hours with the 3.3 kW charger. DC fast charging can help the car recharge in about an hour.

Electric motor and performance

Tata Motors has also made changes to the electric motor inside the Nexon EV Max. It now offers the EV with a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor with better output. The Nexon EV Max can deliver maximum power of 143 hp and 250 Nm of instant torque. There is clear increase in performance as the standard version offers output peak output of 129 hp and torque of 245 Nm. Tata claims Nexon EV Max can sprint from standstill to 100 kmph in just 9 seconds instead of 9.9 seconds in the standard variant.

Enhanced features

Tata Nexon EV Max offers more in terms of features compared to the Nexon EV. The carmaker has introduced multi-mode regen to optimise efficiency. It has four levels of regenerative braking. The electric SUV also gets panic brake alert for emergency braking which triggers the hazard lights on. This will help other cars to act in time to avoid any collision. Nexon EV Max also gets features like Hill Hold Assist, Hill Descent Control and Auto Vehicle Hold.

Tata Nexon EV Max also gets ventilated seats and air purifiers. Nexon EV Max also gets sunroof in the top-spec trim. The 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels also get new design elements.

Price tag

The addition of bigger battery pack, powerful motor and improved charging system meant the Nexon EV Max will come at a premium. Add to these the new features like ventilated seats and sunroof among others which spiked up the price too. While the price of the Nexon EV Max starts at 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom) the standard Nexon EV starts at 14.79 lakh. The top-spec Nexon EV costs 17.40 lakh, slightly less than the Nexon EV Max's entry-level variant.

Similarities

Looks

Differences aside, there are a lot of similarities between the Nexon EV and the Nexon EV Max. In fact, if spotted on the road side by side, it will be difficult to spot the difference. That is because of the looks. The Nexon EV Max does not have any badging or major style updates to help it stand out among the standard versions. The dimensions of the two EVs also remain the same, though the ground clearance of the Nexon EV Max has gone down by a slight due to a bigger battery pack.

Space

In terms of space inside, there is absolutely no difference due to similar wheelbase. Even the boot space remains identical in the Nexon EV and the Nexon EV Max.

First Published Date: 13 May 2022, 10:18 AM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Electric Vehicles
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Royal Enfield bikes get costlier in India. Check new prices here
Tata Nexon EV has breached the 2000 sales milestone.
2022 Tata Nexon EV Max: All new features discussed in detail

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479

Latest News

New 2023 BMW M4 CSL teased ahead of official debut: What to expect
New 2023 BMW M4 CSL teased ahead of official debut: What to expect
Tesla treads tumultuously as Elon Musk makes power moves for Twitter
Tesla treads tumultuously as Elon Musk makes power moves for Twitter
Ola S1 owner complains of software bug making e-scooter reverse at full speed
Ola S1 owner complains of software bug making e-scooter reverse at full speed
No shit: Your shiny BMW car may have paint made from bio-waste materials
No shit: Your shiny BMW car may have paint made from bio-waste materials
Tata Nexon EV vs Nexon EV Max: Similarities, differences explained
Tata Nexon EV vs Nexon EV Max: Similarities, differences explained

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city