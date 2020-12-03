It may not seem like a milestone to rave about at first but that its battery-powered heart has helped Tata Nexon become a cornerstone in the electric vehicle movement in India is now underlined by the fact that 2,000 units of the EV have been sold here in a little over 10 months since being launched. The sales of the Nexon EV reached 2200 units last month.

After rolling out its 1000th Nexon EV in August this year, the car clocked in another 1000 sales units in 3 months making it one of the best-selling electric car in India.

Recently, Tata Motors increased pricing of its all-electric Nexon SUV by ₹26,000. The battery powered version of the Nexon was launched in the country earlier this year.

The Tata Nexon EV was introduced in three trims - XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux. While pricing of the base XM trim remains unchanged at ₹13.99 lakh, the XZ+ and XZ+ Lux variants have become slightly costlier at ₹15.25 lakh and ₹16.25 lakh, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

The EV houses a 30.2 kWh battery which juices up an electric motor producing 127 PS of maximum power and 245 Nm of peak torque. The motor propels the SUV across the 0-100 kmph line in just 9.9 seconds. It has an ARAI-certified full charge range of 312 kilometres.

Some of the key feature highlights of the battery powered Nexon SUV include dual-pod headlamps, LED tail lights, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, reverse parking camera, electric sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, leather-wrapped steering wheel, push-button start, climate control, and a wearable key.

Shailesh Chandra, President of the Passenger Vehicle Business Unit at Tata Motors, said, “This is a moment of great pride for us and those working with us in our journey to accelerate the adoption of EVs in India. The Tata Nexon EV, since launch, has captured the imagination of the entire nation and has consistently led the way for the electric vehicle segment. Offering thrilling performance, connected drive experience with zero emissions and at an attractive pricing, the Nexon EV has found widespread acceptance among its customers. This growing demand is on the back of increased awareness, growing charging infrastructure, encouraging government incentives, breaking myths that surrounds EVs, and most importantly the undisputed benefits that it offers i.e. lower operating cost. Further, with the continued support from the government in terms of incentives such as benefits on registration and road tax, we hope that EVs will soon become the most desirable and a mainstream choice for the customers in India."