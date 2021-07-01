Tata Motors on Thursday has announced its June 2021 sales numbers. The homegrown auto manufacturer has sold a total of 24,110 passenger vehicles last month. The automaker has claimed that Nexon EV has registered the best-ever monthly sales with 650 units in June 2021. The Nexon EV has remained at the top of the Indian electric passenger vehicle list with more than 4,500 units till date.

The automobile giant has also claimed that its June 2021 sales were increased by a 111% in June 2021, as compared to the same month last year when it sold 11,419 units in the domestic market. The car brand has sold 64,386 units in the first quarter of this financial year, up 342% from 14,571 units of Q1 FY21.

The new generation models from the Indian automobile brand has been pushing its sales. The latest model of the car brand, the new safari has received a pretty good response.

Tata Motors has revamped its passenger car business a few years ago. It introduced a range of new products across different body segments. These include Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier, Safari etc.

This new range of cars not only comes with a fresh design language but a host of features and new technologies on board as well.

Recently, the automaker has announced that it will bring 10 electric cars to the Indian market by 2025. These would include an electric variant of the Altorz hatchback. Apart from that, production models of HBX, Tata Sierra too could be launched in near future.

Talking about the automaker's passenger vehicle sales in June 2021, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. has said that the PV industry's sequential growth momentum got adversely impacted in Q1 of FY22, owing to Covid restrictions across the country. The automaker

"In EV segment, despite witnessing difficult business conditions, the company posted the highest ever quarterly sales of 1,715 units. This was on the back of increasing demand for Nexon EV, which posted its highest-ever monthly sales of 650 units in June ’21," he further said.