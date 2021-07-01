Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) on Thursday announced that it sold a total of 54,474 units in June. The number includes both domestic and export numbers of the automaker. Hyundai also recorded its one crore car production in India in June 2021.

The South Korean auto manufacturer that holds the second position in the Indian market in terms of volume sales, registered 103.1% YoY sales growth last month. It sold 26,820 units of cars cumulatively in June 2020.

As Hyundai says, it sold 40,496 cars in the domestic market last month, up 89.9% from 21,320 units sold in the same month a year ago. It also recorded 13,978 units of exports last month, up 154.1% from 5,500 units shipped in June 2020.

Due to the Covid-related restrictions across the country in 2020, the base number for the automaker was low, just like the rest of the industry. This has helped the automaker to post a three-figure growth percentage in June this year with the consumer sentiment revival and sales improvement compared to the same time last year.

Commenting on the June 2021 sales, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., has hinted that with markets opening up and improvement in customer sentiments, Hyundai is witnessing sales revival. The automaker has recently introduced its Alcazar SUV. Garg said the Alcazar has been receiving a pretty good customer response. setting some new benchmarks in the industry.