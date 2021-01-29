Tata Motors is all set to launch new Limited Edition Tiago hatchback tomorrow. The carmaker shared a teaser video of the Limited Edition Tiago today and made the announcement.

The Limited Edition Tata Tiago is likely to get sportier with new design upgrades to make it stand out from the regular model.





Tata Tiago has been a strong performer for the Indian car maker, a fact underlined when it rolled out the 3,00,000th unit from its Sanand plant in Gujarat last year. First launched in 2016, Tiago was the first product under the company's IMPACT design philosophy and sought to offer a host of features and a planted drive at a rather attractive price point.

Tiago forms an important part in Tata's entry-level product offerings and has managed to find many takers - over three lakh - in the nearly four years since its first launch. Tata says that the car's looks as well as feature list is what has helped it connect with prospective buyers while its starting price of ₹4.69 lakh (ex showroom) also helps it take on direct rivals.

Tiago has manages to get a four-star rating from Global NCap safety tests and its feature list includes dual air bags, rear parking assist and brake force distribution.

Earlier in 2020, Tata launched the BS 6 version of the Tiago which is part of its 'New Forever' range. Tiago 2020 gets slight design upgrades and the car is available in both manual and AMT options. Under the hood is the new Revotron 1.2 l BS 6 petrol engine.

With all of these additions, Tiago is claimed by many to offer a whole lot of bang for the buck and Tata is now looking at furthering the car's popularity among first-time buyers.