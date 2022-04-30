HT Auto
Tata Harrier launched in two new colour options. Check details

Tata Motors has silently updated its popular Harrier SUV with new colour options - Royale Blue and Tropical Mist.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Apr 2022, 03:29 PM
Tata Motors has silently updated its popular Harrier SUV with new colour options - Royale Blue and Tropical Mist. These are the same paint options already available in the Safari 7-seat SUV. Apart from this, Harrier continues to be offered in the existing Dark and Kaziranga Edition. 

The new Tropical Mist option gets a contrast black roof for the XZS and XZ+ variants, while the Royale Blue is available only in a single tone, available from XT+ trim onwards. With the addition of the new colour, the Tata Harrier is now available in several other paint options including Orcus White, Calypso Red, and Daytona Grey colour options. However, Camo Green colour option isn't available currently. 

Apart from the new colour options, the rest of the details remain unchanged. At the heart of the SUV continues to sit the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that has been rated to produce 168bhp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

Meanwhile, the company has recently announced a price hike on its passenger vehicle range. The company's cars have become expensive by an average of 1.1%. 

It is also gearing up for the announcement of a long-range Nexon EV in the Indian market on May 11. (Read full report here). Tata Motors also announced recently that it plans to launch electric cars with a minimum range of 500 kilometres (310 miles) and advanced technology features, targeting buyers in India and beyond. 

The first electric vehicles (EVs) built using its new platform should be on the road in 2025, Tata said during an event in Mumbai where it unveiled the new Avinya EV concept

First Published Date: 30 Apr 2022, 03:29 PM IST
