HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Avinya Electric Concept: Key Highlights

Tata Avinya electric concept: Key highlights

The new Tata Avinya EV follows the company's third-generation design philosophy which is visible in its exterior design that grabs instant attention.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Apr 2022, 03:21 PM
Tata Avinya electric car concept borrows its name from the Sanskrit word for innovation. 
Tata Avinya electric car concept borrows its name from the Sanskrit word for innovation. 
Tata Avinya electric car concept borrows its name from the Sanskrit word for innovation. 
Tata Avinya electric car concept borrows its name from the Sanskrit word for innovation. 

After the CURVV electric concept, Tata Motors has now rolled out the new Avinya EV concept which comes based on the company's latest Pure EV third-generation architecture. The company claims that its latest EV has been designed with a focus on the Indian market. Here are some of the key highlights of the new electric concept that is expected to see the light of the day a few years down the line. 

(In pics: Tata Avinya electric car concept makes global debut)

Third-generation design philosophy:

The new Tata Avinya EV follows the company's third-generation design philosophy which is visible in the car's exterior design that grabs instant attention. It gets sleek LED DRL elements towards both ends. These lighting elements highlight the car's width and also protrude sharply from the overall profile, especially towards the rear end. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.14 kmpl
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Over the side, the car gets large-sized wheels that contribute to a bolder overall appearance. Also, the use of butterfly doors give it a very premium appeal. 

Futuristic cabin:

Inside, the concept EV gets a very modern appearance with a minimalistic appeal. The company has focused on increasing space, comfort, and convenience. The model uses a host of connectivity features, a large touchscreen infotainment system at the centre console, and an all-digital instrument cluster with a uniquely shaped steering. The latter is integrated with a small phone-sized display which is yet another minimalist element inside the car. 

The hand rest on the car gets several buttons to control the transmission and turn the motor on/off. Also, the seats on the car can rotate 360 degrees for easy ingress and outguess of passengers. Needless to say, the final production car may come out to be quite different, missing out on some of these key features.

Range:

The Tata Avinya EV concept promises more than 500 km range on a single charge cycle. It could come with dual electric motors each powering one axle and sending power to all the four wheels. However, the production version of the SUV could also come with a quad motor setup.

Official launch:

The Safari-maker has revealed that the production version of the Avinya EV is likely to be rolled out in the market by 2025. The car will arrive after the production-spec CURVV EV that will be launched within the next two years.

First Published Date: 29 Apr 2022, 03:17 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Tata Cars India Tata Avinya Avinya electric car Avinya EV
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

On the outside, the BN125 borrows several design cues from the TNT 302, however, comes out as a whole different offering altogether.
KTM 125 rivalling Benelli BN125 launched: Key highlights
The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
Tata Harrier
Tata cars become expensive in India, new prices effective from today
The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
Tata Motors delivers 101 Nexon EV and Tigor EV to customers in a day.
Tata Motors delivers 101 Nexon EV and Tigor EV to customers in a day

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
China battery maker CATL suffers profit fall as costs soar
China battery maker CATL suffers profit fall as costs soar
Tata Avinya electric concept: Key highlights
Tata Avinya electric concept: Key highlights
McLaren develops exclusive community-based NFT collection
McLaren develops exclusive community-based NFT collection
Hero Electric reports zero dispatches in April, blames semiconductor shortage
Hero Electric reports zero dispatches in April, blames semiconductor shortage

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city