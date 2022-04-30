Tata Nexon long-range EV to launch on May 11: All you need to know

The new long-range Tata Nexon EV will go on sale in the Indian market on May 11. Nexon EV is the highest-selling electric car in India currently.

After showcasing the new Avinya electric concept on Friday, Tata Motors is now gearing up for the launch of the new Nexon long-range EV in the Indian market on May 11. The company has been testing the new electric SUV for quite some time now, indicating the nearing launch. The new longer-range Nexon EV is likely to sit above the existing standard model which is India's highest-selling battery-powered passenger car currently.

While the existing model already rules the roost in the EV segment, with the longer-range model, the company is planning to further ramp up its segment share.

Currently, the Nexon EV comes with a 30.2kWh unit battery pack which returns a range of 312km (ARAI) on a single charge. The new model will receive a bigger pack the details of which aren't made public at the moment. However, the longer-range Nexon EV is most likely to be updated with close to 380-400 km full charge cycle range.

Apart from a bigger battery pack, expect the eSUV to bring along new features too. Tata might introduce an adjustable re-gen feature on the new car which is going to be a step up from the existing model with mild and non-adjustable re-generative braking. That said, the company, in all likelihood, will also update the EV with more features such as Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Cruise Control, and Park Mode, over the existing model. All this will make the Nexon EV a more feature-packed, and reliable offering in terms of full charge range.

As far as the pricing goes, the new model will be placed higher than the existing model. While the current car retails in the range of ₹14.51 lakh to ₹17.15 lakh (ex-showroom), the upcoming Nexon EV long-range may start from ₹16.50 lakh or more.

