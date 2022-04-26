Tata Motors to provide 5,000 XPRES-T electric sedans to Lithium Urban

Tata Motors has partnered with EV-based urban transportation service provider Lithium Urban Technologies to deploy 5,000 XPRES-T electric sedans across the country, for the purpose of employee transportation. The carmaker will begin deliveries of the electric cars in phases and will complete the deployment by next year. Tata Motors had launched the 'XPRES' brand in July 2021, exclusively for fleet customers.

The order of 5,000 Tata electric sedans from Lithium Urban Technologies is a big step in the direction of sustainable mobility. "This MoU is big leap towards faster adoption of EVs in the shared mobility space and we are delighted to take forward our long-term partnership with Lithium Urban Technologies, who are on the path to provide mobility solutions with a focus on sustainability and supporting India's e-mobility mission," said Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director, Shailesh Chandra.

(Also read | Tata cars become expensive in India)

(L-R) Sanjay Krishnan, Founder & CEO of Lithium Urban Technologies with Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

The Tata XPRES-T electric sedan comes with two range options – 213 km and 165 km. These are ARAI certified range figures under test conditions. The electric sedan comes with a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh, and can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 90 minutes and 110 minutes, respectively, using fast charging. The electric vehicle can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point.

The vehicle comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across variants. The combination of optimal battery size and captive fast charging solution make for low cost of ownership in addition to safety and passenger comfort. Thus, making the Tata XPRES-T a comprehensive and attractive proposition for fleet owners and operators.

First Published Date: