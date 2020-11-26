Tata Motors has been quite active on social media recently boasting about its offering of some of the safest cars in India. The carmaker is now gearing up to launch a few more models next year, including the much-anticipated Tata Gravitas seven-seater SUV.

Here is a look at the five models expected out of the Tata Motors stable in 2021:

Tata Gravitas SUV

After a decent success with its Harrier SUV, Tata aims to consolidate its position in the SUV segment in India with the Gravitas SUV. The homegrown automaker has announced that the Gravitas will be launched by the last quarter of the current calendar year. The SUV was expected to be come out in the earlier part of the 2020, but the pandemic threw a wrench in its launch plans.

The Gravitas was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. It is basically a longer version of the popular Harrier SUV which has a capacity of 5 occupants. It comes based on the Harrier’s OMEGA platform and will be most-likely longer and taller than its donor model by 63 mm and 80 mm, respectively.

Tata Altroz EV

Tata Altroz premium hatchback has been one of the best success stories for the carmaker in recent years. Now the carmaker is all set to launch the electric version of the hatchback soon. Recently, the carmaker launched the feature-packed Altroz XM+ variant to take on some of the rivals like the new Hyundai i20. With the Altroz EV, Tata Motors aims to offer a complete range in the premium hatchback segment. It is likely to be powered by a 30 kWh Lithium-Ion battery that can help the Altroz EV to cover around 350 kms in single charge.

Tata Altroz Turbo

Matching up to some of the competition, Tata Motors also expected to spice up the Altroz with a turbo variant. Tata Motors is planning to launch the turbo-petrol option of Altroz next year. It has already been spied testing on Indian roads a number of times. Apart from the new turbo-petrol powertrain, another highlight of the car will be the DCT setup, as currently the car is offered with a sole manual option. It is likely to be priced from ₹7.99 lakh.

Tata Tigor EV facelift

Tata Motors also plans to expand its EV lineup with the facelift version of its sub-compact sedan Tigor in an electric avatar. Tata Motors has already been seen testing the electric vehicle often. It is likely to be powered by a 21.5 kWh battery that can produce 40bhp and 105Nm of torque and have a claimed range of 213 kms in a single charge.

Tata Tiago EV facelift

Just like the Tigor EV, Tata Motors is also expected to offer the facelift version of the Tiago EV soon. It is likely to be powered by a 21.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that claims a range of 213 kms in single charge.



