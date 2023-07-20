Tata Altroz gets two new feature-packed mid variants, priced from 6.90 lakh

Tata Motors has introduced two new premium variants on the Altroz hatchback. The Tata Altroz is now available in the XM trim priced at ₹6.90 lakh, while the XM(S) trim is priced at ₹7.35 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi. The new top variants bring more features to the hatchback including an electric sunroof on the XM(S), which will be placed between the Altroz XE and XM+.

The new Tata Altroz variants aim to add more value to customers with a wider range and appeal. The new variants will be specifically available with the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine paired with the manual transmission. With respect to features, the Altroz XM will come with steering-mounted controls, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs and 16-inch wheels with a cover.

The Tata Altroz XM(S) gets an electric sunroof along with all the other features detailed in the XM trim. Tata says customers will be able to opt for a bigger infotainment system from the manufacturer’s accessories catalogue on the hatchback. Furthermore, all variants of the Altroz will get all four power windows and remote keyless entry as standard on the manual petrol trims.

Tata has also rejigged other trims of the Altroz 1.2 petrol manual. The XE variant now gets rear power windows, remote keyless entry and follow-me-home headlamps. The XM+ and XM+ S variants get a reverse camera, height-adjustable driver’s seat, cruise control and a premium-looking dashboard. And finally, the XT trim gets a height-adjustable driver’s seat, 16-inch Hyperstyle wheels and a rear defogger.

