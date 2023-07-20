HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Tata Altroz Gets Two New Feature Packed Mid Variants, Priced From 6.90 Lakh

Tata Altroz gets two new feature-packed mid variants, priced from 6.90 lakh

Tata Motors has introduced two new premium variants on the Altroz hatchback. The Tata Altroz is now available in the XM trim priced at 6.90 lakh, while the XM(S) trim is priced at 7.35 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi. The new top variants bring more features to the hatchback including an electric sunroof on the XM(S), which will be placed between the Altroz XE and XM+.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 20 Jul 2023, 14:24 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Tata Altroz XM and XM(S) add more value additions to the hatchback (HTAuto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The Tata Altroz XM and XM(S) add more value additions to the hatchback

The new Tata Altroz variants aim to add more value to customers with a wider range and appeal. The new variants will be specifically available with the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine paired with the manual transmission. With respect to features, the Altroz XM will come with steering-mounted controls, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs and 16-inch wheels with a cover.

Also Read : Tata Group to build $5 billion 50 GW battery cell gigafactory in the UK to supply JLR

The Tata Altroz XM(S) gets an electric sunroof along with all the other features detailed in the XM trim. Tata says customers will be able to opt for a bigger infotainment system from the manufacturer’s accessories catalogue on the hatchback. Furthermore, all variants of the Altroz will get all four power windows and remote keyless entry as standard on the manual petrol trims.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz
₹ 5.44 - 9.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Tata Altroz Cng (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz Cng
₹ 7.55 - 10.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Racer (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Racer
₹8.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
₹ 5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
₹ 5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Tata has also rejigged other trims of the Altroz 1.2 petrol manual. The XE variant now gets rear power windows, remote keyless entry and follow-me-home headlamps. The XM+ and XM+ S variants get a reverse camera, height-adjustable driver’s seat, cruise control and a premium-looking dashboard. And finally, the XT trim gets a height-adjustable driver’s seat, 16-inch Hyperstyle wheels and a rear defogger.

First Published Date: 20 Jul 2023, 14:24 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
Selleys RP7 (105 Ml, Clear) Multipurpose Lubricant,Cleaner for Chimney,Rust Remover, Auto Maintenance,Loosens Stuck Parts, Removes Stain & Sticky Residue, Descaling & Cleaning Agent
Rs. 99 Rs. 300
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 284 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.