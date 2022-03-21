Tata Altroz DCA increases the premium hatchback's appeal: Key highlights

Tata Altroz is the homegrown automaker's best bet in the premium hatchback segment, where it competes with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza. The carmaker has now introduced an automatic variant of the premium hatchback, adding more appeal to the Altroz and taking its competitiveness against rivals one notch up.

The Altroz DCA is available at a starting price of ₹8.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Altroz DCA price goes up to ₹9.90 lakh (ex-showroom), and it is available in seven different variants. The premium hatchback comes with a distinctive appearance compared to the manual variant of the car. Here are some key highlights of the Tata Altroz DCA.

Exterior

The tata Altroz DCA comes with identical styling to the manual variant. The only visible difference is that the new model comes with DCA badging. The hatchback comes available in seven different trim options - XMA+, XTA, XZA, XZA(O), XZA+, XTA Dark, XZA+ Dark. The certain cosmetic upgrades in the Altroz DCA also includes a fresh colour theme in form of the Opera Blue. Apart from that, it is available in five different colour options, which are offered with manual variants of the car.

Cabin

The cabin of the newly introduced Tata Altroz DCA gets a revised appearance. It comes with fabric finishing on door armrests, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car features, a Harman sound system, premium leatherette seats, rain-sensing wipers etc.

Powertrain

The dual-clutch transmission comes paired with 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. The gearbox comes with a shift-by-wire system and wet clutch active cooling technology. The 1.2-litre motor mated to the DCT is capable of generating 86 hp of peak power and 111 Nm of peak torque. The power and torque output are similar to what the manual variant of the Tata Altroz generates.

