Taigun to Virtus: Volkswagen offers heavy discount on these cars ahead of Diwali

Taigun SUV, which recently became the safest car in India by achieving highest ranking at Global NCAP crash test, also gets the biggest discount this festive season.

In an effort to push up sales numbers and make the most of the ongoing festive season, Volkswagen is offering heavy discounts on its cars ahead of Diwali. The carmaker has put up some of its flagship models, one of which launched earlier this year, among those on which customers can save good amount on the ex-showroom price. The Volkswagen cars available on discount are the Taigun SUV and the Virtus sedan, both being the latest offerings from the German auto giant.

This is the first time that Volkswagen is offering discount on the Taigun SUV, which recently achieved five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test and is currently the safest vehicle on Indian roads. Volkswagen is offering an overall discount exceeding ₹one lakh on Taigun SUV depending on variants. The biggest savings is on the 1.5-litre GT MT variant, which gets cash benefit worth ₹50,000, exchange bonus worth ₹20,000, loyalty bonus worth ₹10,000 and a complimentary four-year service package worth ₹25,000.

The 1.0-litre TSI variant of Taigun comes with benefits worth ₹70,000, which has a cash discount worth ₹25,000 besides the other benefits. Those who wants to pick the automatic variant of the 1.5-litre variants can also avail discount of up to ₹55,000. These include exchange bonus worth ₹20,000, loyalty bonus worth ₹10,000 and complimentary service package worth ₹25,000.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Taigun SUV, which is the technical cousin of Skoda Kushaq SUV, comes at a starting price of ₹11.55 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹18.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It also rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos among others.

On the other hand, Volkswagen is offering benefits worth up to ₹30,000 on the Comfortline and Highline variants of the Virtus mid-size sedan. Benefits worth ₹10,000 are also extended to the Topline and top-of-the-range 1.5-litre GT variant of Virtus sedan.

Volkswagen had launched the Virtus sedan at a staring price of ₹11.32 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec variant comes at a price of ₹18.41 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Skoda Slavia, Honda City among others.

First Published Date: