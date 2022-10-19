HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Taigun To Virtus: Volkswagen Offers Heavy Discount On These Cars Ahead Of Diwali

Taigun to Virtus: Volkswagen offers heavy discount on these cars ahead of Diwali

Taigun SUV, which recently became the safest car in India by achieving highest ranking at Global NCAP crash test, also gets the biggest discount this festive season.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Oct 2022, 16:50 PM
Discount on Volkswagen's first compact SUV in India goes up to ₹one lakh while one can save up to ₹30,000 on the mid-size sedan this festive season.
Discount on Volkswagen's first compact SUV in India goes up to ₹one lakh while one can save up to ₹30,000 on the mid-size sedan this festive season.
Discount on Volkswagen's first compact SUV in India goes up to ₹one lakh while one can save up to ₹30,000 on the mid-size sedan this festive season.
Discount on Volkswagen's first compact SUV in India goes up to ₹one lakh while one can save up to ₹30,000 on the mid-size sedan this festive season.

In an effort to push up sales numbers and make the most of the ongoing festive season, Volkswagen is offering heavy discounts on its cars ahead of Diwali. The carmaker has put up some of its flagship models, one of which launched earlier this year, among those on which customers can save good amount on the ex-showroom price. The Volkswagen cars available on discount are the Taigun SUV and the Virtus sedan, both being the latest offerings from the German auto giant.

This is the first time that Volkswagen is offering discount on the Taigun SUV, which recently achieved five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test and is currently the safest vehicle on Indian roads. Volkswagen is offering an overall discount exceeding one lakh on Taigun SUV depending on variants. The biggest savings is on the 1.5-litre GT MT variant, which gets cash benefit worth 50,000, exchange bonus worth 20,000, loyalty bonus worth 10,000 and a complimentary four-year service package worth 25,000.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.88 kmpl
₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.1 kmpl
₹7.99 - 13.96 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.8 kmpl
₹11 - 15.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹11 - 11.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Baojun 510 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg Baojun 510
1998 cc | Diesel Automatic
₹11 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

The 1.0-litre TSI variant of Taigun comes with benefits worth 70,000, which has a cash discount worth 25,000 besides the other benefits. Those who wants to pick the automatic variant of the 1.5-litre variants can also avail discount of up to 55,000. These include exchange bonus worth 20,000, loyalty bonus worth 10,000 and complimentary service package worth 25,000.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Taigun SUV, which is the technical cousin of Skoda Kushaq SUV, comes at a starting price of 11.55 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 18.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It also rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos among others.

On the other hand, Volkswagen is offering benefits worth up to 30,000 on the Comfortline and Highline variants of the Virtus mid-size sedan. Benefits worth 10,000 are also extended to the Topline and top-of-the-range 1.5-litre GT variant of Virtus sedan.

Volkswagen had launched the Virtus sedan at a staring price of 11.32 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec variant comes at a price of 18.41 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Skoda Slavia, Honda City among others.

 

First Published Date: 19 Oct 2022, 16:50 PM IST
TAGS: Taigun Virtus Volkswagen
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

File photo used for representational purpose only
Selling your car? Five things to do to ensure you get the best price possible
Maruti Suzuki had launched the last facelift version of the S-Cross SUV back in 2020. It failed to garner as much attention as its rivals which ultimately led to the carmaker introducing the brand new model Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki officially pulls plug on S-Cross after launch of Grand Vitara SUV
The S-Presso S-CNG is offered in just two variants.
2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at 5.90 lakh, delivers 32.73 km/kg
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari poses with Toyota Mirai, India's first hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV). 
Watch: Nitin Gadkari taking a ride in Toyota's hydrogen-powered car
File photo used for representational purposes.
Uber shocks passenger with a bill of over 27 lakh for a 15-minute ride

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

BYD Atto 3 vs Hyundai Kona EV: Which stands where
BYD Atto 3 vs Hyundai Kona EV: Which stands where
This hydrogen EV takes three minutes to recharge and offer nearly 1000-km range
This hydrogen EV takes three minutes to recharge and offer nearly 1000-km range
Bugatti launches limited-run smartwatch made of carbon-fiber elements
Bugatti launches limited-run smartwatch made of carbon-fiber elements
Taigun to Virtus: Volkswagen offers heavy discount on these cars ahead of Diwali
Taigun to Virtus: Volkswagen offers heavy discount on these cars ahead of Diwali
These 10 cars in India have waiting period stretching into months, even years
These 10 cars in India have waiting period stretching into months, even years

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city