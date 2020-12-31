2020 offered unprecedented challenges to the automotive industry worldwide, due to which some major launches were delayed and some were even canceled altogether. But the next year is looking promising as many automakers are optimistic about their future plans.

Maruti Suzuki has a list of cars lined up to go on sale in 2021. Read on to know what India's biggest carmaker has in stores for the next year.

Swift facelift:

Maruti Swift is the brand's hottest-selling hatchback in India. The car is slated to receive a facelift soon. It will be based on the model that has already gone on sale in Japan earlier this year. Expect it to be launched in India in the second quarter of 2021. It will be slightly pricier than the current model which ranges between ₹5.19 lakh and ₹8.02 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Five-door Jimny:

A Maruti Suzuki Jimny on display at the Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki is most likely to introduce the much-anticipated five-door Jimny SUV in India in 2021. The company has also started production of the three-door model in its Manesar plant. The smaller model is being exported to the market overseas. When launched, the Jimny will go on to lock horns with the recently launched Mahindra Thar 2020 and the new Force Gurkha BS 6. Expect it to be priced over ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

All-new Celerio:

The Maruti Celerio is bound to receive a new-gen update next year. The new model will come based on the familiar Heartect platform which also underpins the WagonR hatchback. Moreover, it will also receive a slew of new updates including new features, and engine options. It will be introduced sometime around mid-2021.

Next-gen Alto:

Photo of Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti's bread and butter offering is bound to receive a full makeover in 2021. The next-gen Alto will be offered with a new Heartect platform, along with updated features. It is likely to go on sale around last-quarter of next year.

Return of diesel:

Maruti Suzuki discontinued its diesel lineup earlier this year when the latest BS 6 emission norms came into effect on April 1. Now the carmaker might reintroduce the oil-burner options with the 1.5-litre engine due to high demand. Vitara Brezza and Ertiga MPV might become the first recipients of the new engine next year.