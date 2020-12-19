Easily one of the most awaited vehicles in India, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny has pulled a ton of attention from car enthusiasts in the country lately. There has been much speculation around the SUV which was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 to gauge the customer response. Now a fresh batch of the Jimny has been spotted rolling out from the company plant located in Manesar, Haryana. Since there has been no official confirmation from the company regarding the vehicle's launch in the country, the production has likely started for the export market only.

Previously, a white-coloured Jimny Sierra SUV was also spotted rolling on the streets of Gurugram in a camo-free layout indicating that the launch could be nearby, but Maruti does not intend to introduce it in a three-door format but a five-door body format which is yet to receive an official nod.

When launched, the five-door Jimny would be pitched as a lifestyle vehicle against the new Mahindra Thar. It is going to stand longer than the current Jimny Sierra which spans 3550 mm in length, 1645 mm in width and 1730 mm in height. The wheelbase could also be tweaked, which for the record is currently measured at 2250 mm on the Jimny Sierra.

For India, it could be launched with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine producing 104.7 PS and 138 Nm. This is currently found on other Maruti four-wheelers including the Ciaz, XL6, S-Cross and Vitara Brezza.

As far as pricing goes, the company might aim for the ₹9 lakh to ₹15 lakh price segment, which is a sweet spot for SUVs currently.