Check out Suzuki Spacia Kitchen Concept, a car specially designed for camping

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Dec 2023, 11:58 AM
Suzuki Spacia Kitchen Concept will be showcased at Tokyo Auto Salon along with Swift Cool Rev Concept and Super Carry Mountain Trail Concept.
Suzuki Spacia Kitchen Concept is based on the standard Spacia that sells in Japan.
Suzuki will be participating in the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon 2024. The manufacturer has announced that they will showcase 9 vehicles at the event. One of the vehicles will be a special version of the Spacia. It is called ‘Papa Boku Kitchen’. Suzuki says that the special version is made to allow parents and children to enjoy the outdoors and cooking together.

It is for families who enjoy camping where cooking is an important part of the activity. Suzuki has customized the Spacia to include a kitchen space which is positioned between the rear seats and luggage compartment.

The standard Spacia is quite a practical vehicle with a rear set of seats that can slide and even recline. The manufacturer also offers rear armrests, luggage supports and leg support. There are rear sunshades, seat warmers, heater ducts, UV glass and power sliding rear doors.

Apart from the Spacia, Suzuki will also showcase a Super Carry's custom version called ‘Mountain Trail’. However, the highlight will be the Swift Cool Yellow Rev Concept. It is basically a 2024 Swift that comes with a few cosmetic upgrades. The concept is finished in a Cool Yellow Metallic colour with a black roof and decals. There are new graphics on the side that say ‘Fourth Generation Swift’. Suzuki is also using gloss black for the grille and fog lamp housing while the front splitter is matte black. It seems like the headlamps and the tail lamps also get a smoked effect.

Also Read : Suzuki Swift Cool Rev concept to be showcased at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024

The 2024 Swift will be launched by Maruti Suzuki next year in the Indian market. There will also be the new Dzire that will be based on the new-gen Swift. The fourth generation Swift will come with a new three-cylinder engine. It is called Z12E and it produces around 80 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 108 Nm. Suzuki says that the new engine is tuned to produce more torque lower down in the rev-range.

First Published Date: 30 Dec 2023, 11:58 AM IST
