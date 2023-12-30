Suzuki Swift Cool Rev concept to be showcased at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024

Auto Expo might not be happening next year but Tokyo Auto Salon will happen in Japan where several automobile manufacturers will be participating. Suzuki has announced that they will be there with their new 2024 Swift. The Japanese manufacturer will be showcasing a concept version of the Swift which is called ‘Cool Yellow Rev’. It seems like the new concept will only get cosmetic changes over the standard 2024 Swift.

The concept is finished in a Cool Yellow Metallic colour with a black roof and decals. There are new graphics on the side that say ‘Fourth Generation Swift’. Suzuki is also using gloss black for the grille and fog lamp housing while the front splitter is matte black. It seems like the headlamps and the tail lamps also get a smoked effect.

2024 Suzuki Swift: Design

Suzuki has updated the exterior as well as the interior of the 2024 Swift. However, it has retained its iconic silhouette. The exterior now gets a new set of LED tail lamps and headlamps. The interior now is inspired by the Baleno and it features a new infotainment system and a new instrument cluster.

2024 Suzuki Swift: Engine

While the design change might been an evolution of the previous Swift, the engine is all-new. It is called Z12E and will come mated to a CVT automatic transmission as standard. Suzuki will also offer a hybrid and an all-wheel drive powertrain. It is important to note that the new engine is down to three cylinders from four and is still a naturally aspirated unit.

The engine produces around 80 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 108 Nm. It is slightly less powerful than the current Swift which puts out 88 bhp and 113 Nm. However, the new engine does offer a better fuel efficiency figure of 24 kmpl.

