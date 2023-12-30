HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Suzuki Swift Cool Rev Concept To Be Showcased At Tokyo Auto Salon 2024. Check What's Special

Suzuki Swift Cool Rev concept to be showcased at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 30 Dec 2023, 10:25 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Suzuki Swift Cool Rev Concept will only get cosmetic changes when compared to the standard 2024 Swift.
Suzuki Swift Cool Yellow Rev
Suzuki Swift Cool Yellow Rev Concept will come only with cosmetic changes.
Suzuki Swift Cool Yellow Rev
Suzuki Swift Cool Yellow Rev Concept will come only with cosmetic changes.

Auto Expo might not be happening next year but Tokyo Auto Salon will happen in Japan where several automobile manufacturers will be participating. Suzuki has announced that they will be there with their new 2024 Swift. The Japanese manufacturer will be showcasing a concept version of the Swift which is called ‘Cool Yellow Rev’. It seems like the new concept will only get cosmetic changes over the standard 2024 Swift.

The concept is finished in a Cool Yellow Metallic colour with a black roof and decals. There are new graphics on the side that say ‘Fourth Generation Swift’. Suzuki is also using gloss black for the grille and fog lamp housing while the front splitter is matte black. It seems like the headlamps and the tail lamps also get a smoked effect.

2024 Suzuki Swift: Design

Suzuki has updated the exterior as well as the interior of the 2024 Swift. However, it has retained its iconic silhouette. The exterior now gets a new set of LED tail lamps and headlamps. The interior now is inspired by the Baleno and it features a new infotainment system and a new instrument cluster.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid
1197 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024
1197 cc Petrol Both
₹ 6.50 - 10 Lakhs
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai i20
1197 cc Petrol Both
₹ 6.99 - 11.16 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
2184 cc Multiple Both
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : 2024 Suzuki Swift to come with new 3-cylinder engine & CVT gearbox. Check what's new

2024 Suzuki Swift: Engine

While the design change might been an evolution of the previous Swift, the engine is all-new. It is called Z12E and will come mated to a CVT automatic transmission as standard. Suzuki will also offer a hybrid and an all-wheel drive powertrain. It is important to note that the new engine is down to three cylinders from four and is still a naturally aspirated unit.

The engine produces around 80 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 108 Nm. It is slightly less powerful than the current Swift which puts out 88 bhp and 113 Nm. However, the new engine does offer a better fuel efficiency figure of 24 kmpl.

First Published Date: 30 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST
TAGS: Baleno Suzuki Swift Suzuki Tokyo Auto Salon Swift

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.