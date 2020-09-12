Home > Auto > Cars > Suzuki Jimny SUV re-introduced in Europe as commercial vehicle
Suzuki Jimny on display at the Auto Expo 2020,

Suzuki Jimny SUV re-introduced in Europe as commercial vehicle

12 Sep 2020

  • Suzuki Jimny will now be retailed as a Class N1 commercial vehicle in Europe.
  • There are rumours that Maruti Suzuki might introduce the Jimny in India in 2021.

The Suzuki Jimny SUV has made its way back to the European car market after having pulled down a few months back due to non-compliance to the stricter CO2 emission standards.

Previously, it was available for private customers, but now the Suzuki Jimny will be retailed as a Class N1 commercial vehicle in Europe.

The re-launched commercial-spec Suzuki Jimny features the same body style as the previous model but comes with only two seats (upfront). Being a commercial-spec model, the rear bench has been removed to make space for a loading bay for cargo. Thanks to the latest update, the SUV now gets a 863-litre luggage capacity which is 33 litres more than the regular passenger model (rear seats folded format). This model also gets a safety partition which prevents cargo rolling into the front compartment.

Under the hood, the car will be plonked with a 100 hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine. It will also sport a part-time 4WD system. For the record, these are the same mechanical configurations as the previous private-spec car.

Maruti Suzuki is also planning on launching the Jimny in India. Though the reports are unconfirmed, the mini-SUV will be introduced in a new India-specific 5-door avatar by 2021. The Jimny may have arrived slightly earlier but the Covid-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the carmaker's original plans.

Though there is no confirmation on the pricing, Maruti Suzuki might aim for the 9 lakh to 15 lakh price segment, which is a sweet spot for SUVs these days.

